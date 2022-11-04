Google predicts backlink ranking factor strength will drop





Google Search Advocate John Mueller makes predictions about the future of backlinks during a live session at Brighton SEO.

Mueller joins fellow Googler Lizzi Sassman and guest Myriam Jessier to answer some questions during a live recording of the Search Off The Record podcast.

As it is a podcast, the questions are treated as a group discussion as the host answers pre-selected questions rather than interacting with a live audience.

Together, hosts answer questions about how Google penalizes backlinks.

“As SEOs, we care about backlinks. However, aggressively working on backlinks is often a gray area in terms of linking schemes. What are the criteria?”

After some host-to-host banter, Mueller provides direction with an answer that strays slightly from the original question.

Google representatives are often thoughtful in answering questions about ranking and penalty criteria.

In general, Google discourages unnatural link building. Revealing too much detail about penalties can encourage “gray hat” behavior or draw a careful line between what is acceptable and what is not.

Instead of talking about penalties, Mueller explains common backlink ranking signals and why backlinks will become less important to SEO professionals in the future.

Google’s John Mueller on Backlink Ranking Signals

Mueller suggests that Google’s algorithms will need to rely less on inbound links, as Google is better at understanding how content fits into the rest of the web.

Muller said:

“Well, over time, as we get a little better understanding of how content fits into the context of the web as a whole, I imagine that at some point the link weight will go down a bit.”

Perhaps this is Mueller’s way of saying that penalties aren’t worth worrying about because backlinks aren’t worth getting in the future.

However, suggesting backlinks only helps you understand the content and ignores all other information they convey.

A backlink profile can tell you a lot more about a website, such as how much other people trust the website, who it is trusted by, and how authoritative the site is in a particular niche. will give you

Can Google determine everything from just the content on the page?

Mueller didn’t mention the authority aspect of inbound links, but said they still help Google discover content.

Mueller continues:

“And links are always what we care about because we have to find the page somehow. How do we find it without referencing the page on the web?”

But my guess is that over time it won’t be as big of a factor as it is today. Already, I think it’s something that’s changed quite a bit. ”

Listen to the full discussion at the 13:17 mark on Google’s latest Search Off The Record podcast.

Featured Image: AlenD/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-predicts-strength-of-backlinks-ranking-factor-will-drop/470175/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos