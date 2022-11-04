Steam on Chromebook, currently in beta





Earlier this year, the ChromeOS Gaming team and Valve partners teamed up to launch an alpha of Steam on Chromebooks. Since then, he has received thousands of gameplay reports from the ChromeOS community and has invested in improving the experience at every level of the stack. Today we are excited to announce that Steam on Chromebooks will enter beta with ChromeOS 108. This provides greater reach, a better user experience, better performance and compatibility for your favorite games.

Switching to the ChromeOS Dev channel is not an option for many people due to its inherent instability, so a big part of this release is its availability in the ChromeOS Beta channel. Users of devices supported by ChromeOS Beta 108.0.5359.24 or later can follow the instructions at g.co/SteamOnChromeOS⁠ to set up Steam.

We’ve also heard very clearly from the community that they want to try Steam on more devices. This release adds support for devices with AMD Ryzen 5000 C-series and Intel 12th Gen Core CPUs, and lowers the minimum CPU requirement to i3 / Ryzen 3. This will more than triple his supported devices, notably including new cloud gaming Chromebooks ⁠from Acer, ASUS and Lenovo.

Of course, local gaming still relies heavily on hardware, so your experience will vary depending on the specific specs of your device. For the best experience, we recommend 16GB RAM and i5 / Ryzen 5 or newer.

The most valuable aspect of the alpha release was being able to hear directly from the community what worked and what didn’t. Thanks to your feedback, we’ve improved the overall usability of the Steam experience on Chromebooks in ways big and small.

One great way is to manage storage within Steam on ChromeOS environments. Previously, we managed storage based on the game’s install size as reported by Steam. However, this prevented games that downloaded content from outside of Steam from accessing the required storage. A completely reworked solution uses sparse disks and ballooning, with additional benefits such as improved file access performance for Proton games. Stay tuned for future ChromeOS.dev posts detailing how this works.

Another area we have invested in is power management. There’s nothing worse than losing your game progress without realizing that your laptop is running low on power. So now you can see power notifications in full screen games. We’ve also increased battery life while gaming by reducing CPU overhead for Vulkan and DirectX titles.

Also, as much as I love the ASCII art of insert_coin, I made it easy to start the installation process. Enable the #enable-borealis flag at chrome://flags and search for Steam in the ChromeOS launcher to start the installation.

The Steam on Chromebook project aims to provide the best and most innovative games with the performance Chromebook users need to shine. This means everything from adding support for major graphics libraries like DirectX 12 and Vulkan 1.3 to improving how shaders are stored and persisted.

One of the most widespread performance improvements is related to high-resolution displays, which previously caused a significant performance hit, even when the game itself was running at a much lower resolution. We’ve improved our scaling system so you can play more games efficiently on QHD and UHD displays, and see the performance benefits of lowering the in-game resolution on all displays.

As a result of our work on performance and compatibility, we’ve added 50 new titles to our recommended games list⁠. If you try Steam on your Chromebook and find a great game, let us know with a Gameplay Report!

To get started with Steam on Chromebook Beta, visit g.co/SteamOnChromeOS⁠ for setup instructions, supported devices, known issues, recommended games, and more. We welcome your feedback as we continue to work with Valve and the Chromebook community at large.

Added various game-specific tweaks AMD Ryzen 5000 C-series support Avoid sleep if game shows activity over dbus Changed shader cache format to reduce disk footprint Initial DX12 support by default Enabled pointer lock on (no #exo-pointer-lock flag) Several fixes Support for i3/R3 devices Reduced CPU overhead on Vulkan and DirectX titles to improve battery life Optimized display pipe when scaling Improved GPU rendering performance with support for line transparent huge pages Improved handling of switching between apps and fullscreen Improved keyboard handling. For example, launcher keys now work when the Steam client is focused Improved support for window management Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Thai fonts are included Shader caching Increased size Intel 12th Gen core support Low battery notification Mouse cursor fix New installer and splash screen revamp Storage management Fixed games that install additional non-Steam content Improved file access performance for Proton games Note: Alpha users will need to uninstall and reinstall Steam for these changes to take effect The device will not sleep while the game is being downloaded in the background.Shader cache persists until software update Displays all low battery notifications while gaming in fullscreen Vulkan 1.3 support Improved Vulkan and GL performance Xshape support for games/launchers with transparency

