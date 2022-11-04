You can now easily update your apps in the Google Play Store





People in Mountain View are natural tinkerers. How else can you explain why so many small changes have been made to his UI in android UI and android apps.These changes are usually done to improve the user experience. And Google has done it again. This time, we made a small but subtle change to the Google Play Store via a server-side update.

Such updates are done without user involvement and usually the user finds something different and says, ‘This button didn’t look like the other day, did it? Are there?” you might ask. The latest changes have been made to the Google Play Store with larger ‘Update’ and ‘Update All’ buttons. The pill-shaped button is “puffy” so it’s easier to press when you have a long list of apps to update and there’s a specific app you want to update first.

The update button on the left is before update, and the update button on the right is after update. Image credit 9to5Google

This change was first spotted by 9to5Google. The latter also reports a bug that causes some Android apps to crash when scrolling to the box titled Data Safety in the Play Store listing.Some users see the green[詳細を表示]It complains that the Play Store crashes when you tap a link. If you need to check a particular app’s data safety list to see what data is collected and shared by its developer, you may need to visit play.google.com online.big[更新]button and[すべて更新]You can find it on this writer’s Pixel 6 Pro running the button Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3. If you’re still dealing with the “skinny” button, there’s not much you can do other than wait for Google to tap the server-off button – a side update for your Android phone.

To update apps on your Android phone, open the Google Play Store. Tap the round initials or photo button to the right of the search field at the top of the screen.[アプリとデバイスの管理]Press to see a page showing how many app updates are ready. Tap Details to see all the updates that are ready in your queue. Separate (preferably richer) for each app[更新]tap the button or[すべて更新]Push a button and take care of your business with a single press.

