Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Review

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s campaign picks up three years after 2019’s Modern Warfare, with a fully assembled Task Force 141 at the forefront and the threat of international terrorism rising. Upon launching a successful drone strike to usurp the leader of Al Qatar, the team soon discovers that the terrorists are working with global cartels to distribute American-made missiles. Not surprisingly, the war on drugs is now also the war on terrorism. Captain Price, Kate Laswell, Ghost, Thorpe, Gaz, and newcomer Alejandro his Vargas must seek out these ballistics before they can stage a gender reveal party on multiple targets in the United States. The story here strays far from the familiar ground of 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, and even if it falls far short of the same caliber as the original, it’s for the better, as many of the twists and turns land as intended. Now he’s back with one character. The mustachioed General Shepard looks a bit more like a certain battlestar his Galactica soldier than any Shepard you might remember. Unfortunately, despite its cutting-edge graphics, gorgeous score, and agile, satisfying combat, Modern Warfare 2 feels like an attempt at Infinity Ward’s best games, with middling delivery. It has become a top-notch shooter. Hardwired’s Andrew Hamilton. It explains why this game isn’t just a collection of great games, but it has some of the best gameplay in the series.

– First, we reveal that Modern Warfare 2 has reached new heights in the graphical fidelity department. On the way to the reconnaissance point, dust and dirt blow across a near-photorealistic mountain. Then pan back to see Ghost scouting new targets for drone attacks. These opening moments set a high bar for what the game’s visuals and gorgeous art direction have to offer. From the vast Mexican landscape, to the real clone he area of ​​Amsterdam, to the streets of Chicago, this game is global on a great level. With internationalization comes great changes in diversity. Encountered a lot of pop-ins while piloting the AC-130 as Shadow company, and some strange texture glitches during the Wanna be All Ghillied Up mission (more on these retreads later) ), but overall the performance and gloss was on full display with the top shelf Call of Duty game.

Although it varied from level to level, Modern Warfare 2 felt distinctly like the looming shadows of the 2009 original. Because it feels like the best of what worked in the game. It works well enough to provide some enjoyment, but I felt it stifled the creativity of the encounters. , hated the CCTV mission section of the 2019 reboot campaign. An equally annoying version of this game was a reminder of what a mistake it was. On the other hand, I loved the mission of tactically wiping out terrorists’ homes, so naturally, this game oh yeah, I got a lot of it. That’s fine, but the reliance on those early hits made the content feel a little too familiar. There is such a thing as Ghillied Up style missions. The new missions, on the other hand, were welcomed with long sections dedicated to stealth crawling through enemy-infested Mexican streets and using new crafting mechanics. Such a one-off mechanic also has its problems. Armor plates, for example, arrive briefly in the game’s final mission, but cannot be picked up or equipped elsewhere in the story. , pacing was disturbed. I enjoyed most of what this had to offer, but yeah, it felt like Modern Warfare I don’t know who it was. , failed to deliver a cohesive story that even felt connected to the first game. Even his missing stash would make the twist less noticeable if you knew what happened in the original, and also put a bullet-sponge armored character into the game to waste his single-player game time Please do not

-Before I get into my verdict, I’d like to talk about a mission involving cartels. I became a member. Furthermore, I think it’s an insult to the Mexican military to portray it as expendable with no repercussions because it works for the cartels, but what are you talking about? !You cannot disguise yourself as a friendly military unit and shoot it. All right, Alejandro says those guys are nasty and evil. The second half of this story was supposed to be about all the allies banding together and getting angry that his TF 141 at the head of the American army had unloaded more than a few uniformed soldiers. MW3 oops we accidentally caused an international incident and now mexico is in war with the usa with aid being offered by russia. is. It is a terrible idea for Russia to turn its allies against us to fight a proxy war between the United States and Mexico, Jesus.

Spoiler alert here, so skip to the on-screen timecode if you don’t want to spoil the details.

TF 141 (Activision Blizzard)

The Shadow Company play a fun role in the story, but they don’t feel very attached to the player characters, so everything about them feels flat. Their leader, Phil Graves (get it? Because he’s burying graves) has one of the most punchy faces I’ve ever seen. Company is the part that feels the most unstable. It’s really weird to use civilian mercenaries in a game like this. Because the whole point of TF 141 was to go into the dark, and in a way no one was there. Outsourcing this to this blonde model disguised as a soldier feels like Call of Duty didn’t want to answer the difficult question of what the original’s central theme, excessive patriotism, looked like. This fails to give us a memorable turn as the company has no loyalty to anyone other than their salary. went. I don’t see any real betrayal, and I don’t get the feeling that the Patriots are doing what they feel is necessary to keep their counties safe. Brutal mercenaries were left behind and left unchecked in the US ORDERS, but somehow the US is not responsible for their actions? Make the obvious signs feel like you’ve been hit with a brick along the way to a broken ending.

-The overall experience here is less Zero Dark Thirty and more Michael Bayes Narcos. The acquisition twist is predictable, but honestly the gameplay is too top-level to ignore. I have received it, so please pay attention to it sometime next week.

