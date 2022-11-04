DALL-E Gives Way: Google Launches Beta of Text-to-Image AI Model





It’s called Imagen, and Google’s answer to the wave of text-to-image models that flooded the Internet this year. But unlike those released by Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI, the internet giant has taken a cautious approach by offering users a limited taste within AI Test Kitchen.

Like DALL-E, Make-A-Scene and Stable Diffusion, Imagen uses AI imaging technology to transform short text descriptions into unique photorealistic images. But Google ranks its model best-in-class, saying in a paper published in May that human raters strongly prefer Imagen over other methods.

The version available within AI Test Kitchen, an app that receives responses to AI projects Google released in August, includes two features for users to play with: City Dreamer and Wobble. Requiring a simple application and a waiting list to access, the app has an active, opinionated and somewhat self-selective user base that the company claims provides invaluable feedback. .

With City Dreamer, users can come up with a theme and the model will conjure up buildings and urban plans. In Wobble, the model spawns mini-monsters (poke-dancing monsters) as the user selects materials and clothing items.

Very limited compared to the wide creative freedom offered by other models. Intentionally: Google wants more user feedback and a better understanding of how it doesn’t work before starting a full release.

The company also seeks to alleviate a problem other AI models have encountered, namely about social biases baked into the texts such systems are built on. The Google Research Brain Team said earlier this year that Imagen is at risk of encoding harmful stereotypes and representations, guiding our decision not to publish Imagen without further safeguards. .

The rapid emergence of AI imagery has also led to concerns about copyright in art. Text-to-image models typically scrape publicly available images without crediting or indemnifying the original creators. In September, Getty Images banned such images from its platform, but last month Shutterstock partnered with OpenAI to integrate an image compositing product into its service.

Google seems hesitant to venture into such controversial waters for good reason. But by the time the company decides Imagen is safe and culturally sound, his OpenAI, backed by Meta and Elon Musk, may already be dominating the market.

