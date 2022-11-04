OpenAI debuts DALL-E API, allowing developers to integrate its AI artwork into apps





Enlarged / Variation of “Photo of happy corgi puppy sitting facing forward and wearing fancy sunglasses in studio light, long shot” generated by DALL-E in OpenAI.

Open AI

On Thursday, OpenAI announced the introduction of an API for the DALL-E image synthesis model. This will allow developers to easily integrate her AI image generation technology into their apps. Now available as a standalone commercial service, DALL-E can generate novel 1024×1024 images from text descriptions called “prompts”. The generated images can be created in a variety of styles, from photorealistic to abstract.

OpenAI’s new API allows software developers to feed image prompts and other parameters over the internet to OpenAI’s DALL-E engine. OpenAI then generates the image on its server and returns the image for display in the requesting app. (APIs are programming interfaces that allow different programs to communicate with each other.)

Using the API requires registration with OpenAI and a private API key that grants access to the DALL-E generator. Additionally, OpenAI charges per image generated, depending on the resolution of the image. 1024×1024 images are $0.02 per image, 512×512 images are $0.018 per image, and 256×256 images are $0.016 per image.

Enlarge / DALL-E example of “Astronaut on Horseback”.

Open AI

Today, Microsoft already uses the DALL-E API in a closed-access trial of its new Microsoft Designer app, and Shutterstock recently announced the integration of DALL-E into its website. Additionally, OpenAI says that CALA and a design app called Mixtiles also use his DALL-E API.

Since its announcement in April, other image synthesis models, such as DALL-E and Stable Diffusion, have been criticized for their built-in biases, their ability to produce potentially harmful images, and how these AI-generated models depend on individual artists’ consent. No human-created artwork is used for training. However, OpenAI implements filters to limit the production of nudity, “hate symbols” and violence in order to ensure that the service is acceptable to a large audience.

It’s worth noting that Stable Diffusion has been available as open source since August. When running OpenAI’s DALL-E API, developers are integrating the technology into their apps without the limitations of separate image generation costs, filters, or content policies. local. However, Stability AI also offers its own DreamStudio API for a fee, which comes with its own content moderation tools.

As the competition among AI image synthesis models continues to heat up, developers have more choices of which models they can integrate into their products.

