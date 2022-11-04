Tinuiti Wins Google Premier Partner of the Year Award in International Growth





Google’s premier partner, Tinuiti, received industry-leading awards for leading brands into new global markets and successful international expansion.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing company across the triopoly of streaming TV and Google, Meta and Amazon, today named Google Premier Partner of the Year Award in International Growth. announced that it had won the award. .

Tinuiti’s partnership with Google continues to fuel the tremendous growth of some of the world’s most powerful brands, enabling major market expansion into global markets with or without boots on the ground. increase. Today’s honor is for both this fruitful partnership and our expertise in building bespoke cross-channel marketing plans, leveraging Google’s full suite of products, growing our clients and successfully entering new international markets. It’s a show of respect.

Obele Brown-West, Tinuiti Chief Solutions Officer, said:

Courtney O’Donnell, Senior Director of Shoppable Media at Tinuiti, said: ..all of this thanks to an incredibly talented team with deep-seated expertise, dedication to innovation and truly unmatched strategic capabilities that continue to drive our award-winning success Now possible. ”

Earlier this year, Tinuiti achieved Premier Partner status for 2022, ranking among the top 3% of Google partners meeting the new stricter program requirements for ad spend and performance. This prestigious ranking recognizes those who effectively manage billions of media, deliver impactful account performance, work closely with Google to identify opportunities to grow client businesses, and Google’s extensive training. Participating in curricula and earning certifications across multiple disciplines highlight the company’s track record as a top spender for excellence. Serve clients.

Taylor Gray of the Google International Growth Team said: Google’s full product Leveraging his suite to identify opportunities abroad and bespoke full his funnels leveraging Tinuiti’s best-in-class agency talent Innovative approach to capture them through his plans is. ”

One example of Tinuiti’s partnership with Google to accelerate the growth of iconic brands is its partnership with global online marketplace Etsy. Etsy turned to Tinuiti to develop plans to test and expand Search campaigns in 13 new regions and Shopping campaigns in seven regions. To reach a new customer base in these markets. A year later, the shopping campaigns continued to bring in new buyers and all campaigns achieved his ROI in line with his Etsy goals.

Since 2017, Tinuiti has experienced rapid expansion, growing 7x and now has over 1,100 employees, experiencing an unprecedented 59% year-on-year growth. Tinuiti is hiring across departments to accommodate growth.

Over the past year, Tinuiti’s healthy growth momentum continued, with an expanding client roster, client business growth, new partnership celebrations, industry-leading awards, and more:

Expanded client roster including: PacSun’s Paid Media Agency of Records; The Honest Company’s Digital Agency of Record. Other new customer wins include Gap, SolarWinds and Cond Nast. Accelerating client business: Poppi ranked him #1 in the soda category on Amazon. elf Cosmetics has been named #1 makeup brand for Gen Z. LMNT is the first brand to take advantage of his QuickLinks feature on TikTok. Nautica is the first retail brand to leverage Reddit’s Megathread capabilities. Tinuiti also coordinated the best-selling furniture items ever sold on Amazon’s Treasure Truck. First independent agency to win Microsoft’s Global Agency of the Year and Partner of the Year awards. Achieved Amazon Ads Advanced Partner status by demonstrating expertise in both brand building and customer engagement on Amazon. The first-ever independent agency partnership with Snap Inc. has allowed Tinuiti to expand his access to Snap Inc.’s tools, team and resources early on, increasing client and Reddit access. His fifth time on Inc. Magazine’s Best Places to Work list. Years so far he has been 2021, 2020, 2018 and 2017. Most Honorable in Marketing He won the agency’s Grand Stevie Award, and the 2022 Stevie Awards for American Business earned him 11 honors. award program. This is the second year in a row that Tinuiti has won the Grand Stevie in this division. He has been named to the 2022 Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list for the third year in a row.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing company spanning streaming TV and the triopoly of Google, Meta and Amazon, managing over $3 billion in digital media and employing over 1,200 people. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV and mobile apps, CRM and email marketing, Tinuiti requires both strategy and channel expertise to succeed I understand. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti’s performance planning framework, his GAMMA, and powered by its proprietary marketing intelligence and media activation technology, Mobius. For more information, please visit http://www.tinuiti.com.

