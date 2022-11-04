Starliner’s first manned flight delayed further





Washington NASA has delayed the first flight of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner commercial crew carrying astronauts.

NASA announced on November 3 that a Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission with astronauts Barry Butch Willmore and Suni Williams on board is scheduled for April 2023. The mission was previously scheduled for him in February.

NASA said the new date would avoid conflict with the SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station, which is currently scheduled to launch in mid-February, as NASA and Boeing work together to achieve flight readiness. , the date adjustment clears spacecraft traffic conflicts at the space station, the agency said, adding that both the Starliner and Atlas 5 rockets are on track for early 2023 readiness.

However, at the NASA Aerospace Safety Advisory Committee meeting on Oct. 27, members questioned the vehicle’s readiness for both the CFT and subsequent operational missions.

While the United States is fortunate to operate a manned launch vehicle for the ISS, serious concerns continue to be expressed about the impact of ongoing delays in the CST-100 program on commercial manned programs. panel. The impact, he said, includes the program’s intended lack of redundancy by choosing his two companies.

He noted that the Starliner’s Orbital Flight Test (OFT) 2 unmanned test flight in May produced a number of in-flight anomalies that needed to be resolved prior to the CFT, as well as the addition of the latest version of the flight software. I pointed out that the exam occurred.

Silangelo said NASA’s Commercial Crew Program has added Starliner features such as transitions to first operational or post-certification missions, transitions from the United Launch Alliance’s retired Atlas 5 vehicle, and availability of spare hardware. It added that it follows a long-term problem of Further delay the second source provider from coming online.

At a meeting of the NASA Advisory Board’s Human Exploration and Operations Committee on Oct. 31, Phil McAllister, director of commercial spaceflight at NASA headquarters, hinted at possible delays to the CFT mission, saying a new launch date was imminent. said to be announced. However, he downplayed the spaceship issue.

There were some in-flight anomalies that had to be evaluated from the OFT-2 mission, he said. Some of them are still in progress. This work must be completed and finished prior to the CFT flight.

Asked later about the specific issues Starliner is being researched, McAllister said work continues on the parachute and software. There have also been thruster issues in unmanned missions, but those are fairly well understood and on hand, he said. I don’t characterize anything as primary.

CFT delays will impact the schedule of subsequent operational missions. When his CFT was scheduled to launch in February, NASA was tentatively planning to follow suit with its first Starliner mission, dubbed Starliner 1, in the fall of 2023.

However, NASA has announced that SpaceX’s Crew-7 mission, which was planned for spring 2024, has been pushed forward to fall 2023. This indicates that Starliner no longer believes it will be certified in time for his fall 2023 operational mission. .

The launch date for NASA’s Boeing Starliner 1 mission will be determined after successful flight tests by astronauts, and once the agency’s certification work is complete, NASA said in announcing the delay.

As part of its October 26 quarterly results, Boeing announced an additional cost of $195 million for Starliner delay revenue, bringing the company’s total losses to $883 million. did. It has warned in its regulatory filings that it may record additional losses in future periods.

