The Coinbase deal shows Google’s commitment to cryptocurrencies.





Based on the recent headlines and the company’s statements, one might think that Google is diving into cryptocurrencies. However, some believe that the tech giant’s choice of partnering with Coinbase is proof that Google is just on its feet.

A few weeks ago, Google and Coinbase released a joint press release titled “Google Cloud and Coinbase Launch New Strategic Partnership to Drive Web3 Innovation.” A few days later, Google Cloud introduced his Ethereum blockchain node engine.

This comes months after the cloud computing section of the search engine giant launched its Digital Assets team. A Bloomberg article touted the hiring of former PayPal exec Arnold Goldberg in January to run Google’s payments division, as a broader strategy to partner with a wide range of financial services, including cryptocurrencies. and resonated with many of the cryptocurrency press, including here. .

On the surface, Google appears to be taking a more aggressive approach to cryptocurrencies. However, this makes it clear that Google is not betting its farm on Web3 like Meta is, but treats cryptocurrencies the same way it treats customers in many other industries as customers of its services. Some people think it shows.

Analyzing Coinbase transactions may provide clues as to how Google is approaching cryptocurrencies.

The partnership has impacted several Coinbase businesses including Exchange, Commerce, Cloud Nodes and Prime, Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau wrote on Oct. 11. Nodes, Prime and Coinbase act like technology providers to Google customers.

A blog post by Coinbase Chief Product Officer Surojit Chatterjee breaks down the partnership between the two companies into four parts.

1. Google Cloud will allow some customers to pay for their services using some cryptos through Coinbase.

2. Coinbase Clouds node services use Google Clouds BigQuery enterprise data warehouse, allowing Coinbase customers to access Google’s blockchain data.

3. Google uses Coinbase Prime for its custody service.

4. Coinbase uses Google Cloud for exchange and data services.

CoinDesk reached out to Coinbase for further comment, which was referred to Chatterjees’ blog post.

Google Cloud’s partnership with Coinbase is a continuation of its deepening engagement with the Web3 ecosystem, Richard Widmann, Google Cloud’s head of digital asset strategy, said in an email to CoinDesk. We see the evolution of blockchain technology and decentralized networks today as analogous to the rise of open source and the internet 10-15 years ago.

He continued, “Our partnership with Coinbase builds on our deep history of working on open source projects, and as crypto becomes more mainstream, businesses need scalable, secure and sustainable infrastructure.” said it would.

Crustal movement?

Indeed, few things excite individual investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts more than seeing a major brand adopt some form of cryptocurrency. And if one of those companies is his fourth most valuable on the planet by market capitalization, it’s easy for cryptocurrency cheerleaders to think a seismic shift is on the way.

That’s not the longtime crypto advisor’s view of one of Coinbases’ competitors.

If Google really thought cryptocurrency was going to be a big problem for them, the cryptocurrency custodians would have been smaller, said the adviser, who requested anonymity. Google can do a better deal with small admins than with big companies like Coinbase.

In his view, the use of Coinbase Prime for custody and allowing a select group of Google customers to pay for services in crypto shows that these added to the true essence of the transaction. . Coinbase is now a Google customer. Cloud.

Google is competing with AWS [Amazon Web Services] For financial services clients, having one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges as their client helps build credibility with other potential clients, the adviser said.

In other words, other features of the Google-Coinbase exchange are just added features, he added.

Coinbase generated $22 million in storage fees in the three months ending June 30th. That’s less than 3% of his $808 million in total company revenue for the quarter. During that time, an additional $22 million in revenue was captured from other subscription and service revenue. This category is defined by the company to include revenue from Coinbase Cloud, including application staking, delegation and infrastructure services, Coinbase One, and other subscription licenses.

Coinbase may be a cryptocurrency giant, but to Google’s parent company, Alphabet, it’s just a flea. The tech giant hit his $6.8 billion in cloud services revenue in the three months ended Sept. 30. A B makes him a billion dollars. And even that number is second only to Alphabets’ third-quarter earnings of $69 billion.

And while partnering with the likes of Google may seem positive for Coinbase, it is difficult to convince some short sellers to change their minds on the exchange.

They sound desperate, said one portfolio manager at a $1 billion fund shorting Coinbase shares. This reminds me of all these dumb software companies putting out press releases saying they’re working with IBM. Yes, IBM is now able to sell its software through its distribution network, but it’s selling it alongside thousands of other software that it does business with. so what? nobody cares. They should focus on trading earnings and that’s it.

Foray into the enterprise

However, some consider this a plus for Coinbase.

Many custody providers are now following the footsteps of financial services providers and corporate investors entering cryptocurrencies, according to BNY Mellon’s announcement a few weeks ago, said Market Intelligence Director of Cryptocurrency and Co-Payment Co. Chief James Wester said. Javelin Strategy & Research, Inc. Coinbase is clearly looking for additional encroachments into that space.

Wester added that Google doesn’t understand how to make better deals with smaller administrators. Is that what the smaller custodians really want their pitch to be?

For up-and-coming players, Google’s foray into cryptocurrencies bodes well for the industry.

Like other big tech companies, Google has slowed its hiring compared to last year, but remains aggressive in hiring in the cryptocurrency sector, making the initiative a central focus, according to a small tier, Say. Network co-founder Jeff Fenn said. 1 blockchain launched in September. Encryption has so far been hampered by a lack of infrastructure, but Google Cloud steps in to move forward.

However, given that Alphabet already has about 186,000 employees, all of its enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies is relative.

