Amazon to bring Matter support to 17 Echo devices next month





Amazon is slowly starting its Matter journey, bringing support for the new smart home standard to 17 Echo devices in December. However, this initial rollout is Matter over Wi-Fi only (no Thread yet), is only compatible with Android phones, and only supports his three device types: smart plugs, smart light bulbs, and smart switches. cover Amazon announced the news at its Matter launch event in Amsterdam this week, saying it will expand the rollout to iOS and Thread early next year, adding more device types Matter supports.

The company, a founding member of the new smart home interoperability standard, also announced that Matter device makers must join Amazon’s Works With Alexa program to earn the WWA badge on their product pages. But they can do this in parallel with their Matter certification. If your device is Matter certified, it will work with Alexa whether or not it is WWA certified.

Amazon’s Director of Smart Home & Health, Marja Koopmans, announced plans to roll out Matter at a launch event in Amsterdam this week. Photo by Jennifer Pattison Tuohy/The Verge

This is an effort of unprecedented scale and complexity. This is a big problem and we need to make sure it goes smoothly.

Amazon also announced a collaboration with Samsung SmartThings. This allows Matter devices to be easily set up on his one platform and ported to another without having to set it up again. This is similar to the collaboration Samsung announced last month with Google. This is an additional layer of interoperability on top of Matters’ multi-management capabilities, allowing any Matter device to be controlled by a Matter compatible app.

Here’s the list of Echo speakers that will be Matter controllers next month: Echo Dot (5th Gen), Echo Dot (5th Gen), Clock, Echo (4th Gen), Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018) Releases) Echo Studio, Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 Release), Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen), Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 Release), Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Clock , Echo Dot (4th Gen) -gen), Echo Show 5, Echo (v3), Echo Dot (4th Gen), Echo Input, Echo Flex, Echo Plus (v2), Echo Show 8.

17 Echo smart speakers and displays will be upgraded to Matter-over-Wi-Fi controllers in December.Image: Amazon

Once the free firmware arrives, if you have an Android phone, you should be able to turn your Echo into a controller and add Matter compatible devices to your smartphone’s compatible Matter app. Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsungs SmartThings are all going to be Matter controller apps for Android.

However, it’s a bit of a chicken-and-egg situation here as hardware devices are starting to refresh, but we’re still waiting for software support from some apps. Apple added Matter support to his Home app and OS in iOS 16.1, Samsung for SmartThings and Galaxy devices. Still waiting for Google, now waiting for Amazon for iOS. My understanding is that this will be largely resolved in the next 3-4 months, at which point all platforms will be Matter-ready and ready.

It’s a chicken and egg situation for hardware devices to support Matter, but we’re waiting for software support from our apps.

But be warned as to why it’s taking so long, and why we have to wait for Matter’s Thread and iOS support on the Alexas platform. Chris DeCenzo, a senior principal engineer at Amazon and his CSA director at the company, said in an interview with The Verge that Matter support has grown to over 30 Echo and Eero devices and he’s had well over 100 million devices. I explained that I was bringing This is an effort of unprecedented scale and complexity. This is a big problem and we need to make sure it goes smoothly.

In particular, he pointed out the lack of products in other Matter categories that Amazon could test.not many [Matter-compatible] We still have locks, blinds and thermostats, but we want to test everything in the beta program first.

What happened?

Matter is a new smart home interoperability standard that provides a common language for smart home devices to communicate locally in the home without relying on cloud connectivity. It uses Wi-Fi and Thread wireless protocols and at launch will include media devices such as smart sensors, smart lighting, smart plugs and switches, smart thermostats, connected locks and TVs.

So if you bought a smart home device with the Matter logo, you should be able to set it up and use it on any Matter compatible device and Matter compatible platform. Substance-compatible devices should begin to become available towards the end of this year.

Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple Home are some of the major smart home platforms that have signed on to support Matter, and we expect updates to come to these platforms in the coming months. I hope.

It’s a shame we have to wait for Thread support. Thread is a relatively new protocol for smart homes, causing consumer confusion about the need for Thread border routers. However, there are still not many border routers available. Apples HomePod Mini and some Apple TV models are Thread border routers, as are Eero Wi-Fi routers and Nanoleaf smart lighting panels. The last two are not yet Matter compatible, but you don’t need a Matter compatible Thread border router to run a Matter device as long as you have a Matter controller elsewhere in your setup. But the thread border router needs more options.

Amazon says it will update its Echo 4th Gen smart speakers to support Matter over Thread, but now that Matter is here I was hoping support would come soon. How the routers work together to create a single Thread network is somewhat complex and still needs to be worked out.

DeCenzo said Amazon wants to wait until everything is ready before enabling Thread. We’ve already worked with Samsung to share the necessary credentials between Thread border routers to create a single Thread network at home, but we still have work to do with Google and Apple. Additionally, the iOS Matter-compatible Alexa app has been delayed because Apple requires apps to use new APIs that have just become available, DeCenzo said. increase.

So it looks like all the big companies have worked together to bring Matter to this point, but before this thing is finally ready for primetime, there needs to be a little more cooperation among the enthusiasts. Matter is the way forward to make smart homes more interoperable and easier for customers to use, says DeCenzo. But we still have a lot of work to do as an industry to improve Matter.

