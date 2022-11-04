Substack takes aim at Twitter with new chat feature





Substack has launched Substack Chat. This is a discussion feature that allows authors to communicate directly with their audience via a mobile app.

The move positions Substack as a direct competitor to Twitter, which has been in turmoil following its acquisition of Elon Musk and the subsequent firing of top executives.

Substack Chat’s release comes just days after the company started targeting Twitter users openly.

New ability to create communities without an external platform

Substack Chat aims to help creators cultivate a supportive community and aims to meet the needs the San Francisco-based company has observed with its product.

Substack said in a blog post:

“As the quality of writing on Substack blossomed and the comments section lit up with intelligent discussion, a subscriber community began to form. Some enterprising writers include Discord, Slack, Telegram and Some people have hacked the integration to cultivate a community of supporters and take matters into their own hands.”

The release of this new opt-in feature provides the desired chat functionality without the need for a 3rd party platform. Instead, the newsletter creator can start discussions from the settings page or from his iOS app.

Designed more like a traditional chat app than a scrolling timeline, it aims to encourage natural discussion while giving authors control over topics and tone.

Musk’s Twitter role in causing uncertainty

Twitter has been a popular social media platform for content creators since its inception, but its recent acquisition by Musk leaves many users uncertain about its future.

The company is said to be experiencing internal strife as employees brace for widespread layoffs. Additionally, employees claim they are under additional pressure as Musk pushes the company toward a paid subscription model.

According to The Verge, the CEOs of Tesla and SpaceX want to increase the price of Twitter Blue from $4.99 per month to $19.99 per month.

In addition to giving users early access to features, the price increase will also include validation. Those who do not opt-in to the new subscription version will reportedly have the blue check mark removed.

Twitter users and advertisers appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach to the platform, especially when it comes to content moderation. This follows Musk’s 500% increase in tweets using racist slurs after his first weekend as the social media site’s owner.

Other companies trying to compete with Twitter

Twitter founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey also revealed plans to compete with Twitter. His new company, Bluesky Social, is currently accepting beta his testers for a platform aimed at giving users greater control over algorithms via something called the AT protocol.

Decentralized Twitter competitor Mastodon added over 230,000 new users after acquiring Musk.

