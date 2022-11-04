Weapon Tier List: Ranking All Weapons Best to Worst – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Wiki Guide





There are many weapons available in Modern Warfare 2, but some are clearly better than others. So where does each weapon compare?

This page serves as a comprehensive breakdown of the weapon tier list from best to worst within Modern Warfare 2.

MW2 Weapon Tier ListTier 1 WeaponsTIER 1 Assault Rifles M4 Kastov 762 TAQ-56 Battle Rifles N/A SMGs Lachmann Sub VAZNEV-9K Shotguns N/A LMGs N/A Marksman Rifles SP-R 208 Sniper Rifles Signal 50 board. For example, the M4 assault rifle is readily available, has a decent damage output and low recoil, and with the right build can be a pinpoint-accurate killing machine. Very effective and great with additional attachments. Tier 2 WeaponsTier 2 Assault Rifles M16 Kastov 74u Battle Rifles Lachmann-762 FTAC Recon SMGs VEL 46 FSS Hurricane Shotguns Lockwood 300 LMGs HCR 56 RPK Marksman Rifles SA -B 50 Sniper Rifles MCPR-300 stats. Effective within a specific category, but elevated by multiple attachments. A solid option when a specific weapon in your Tier 1 desired category is not yet available.

Encountered during Tier 3 WeaponsTier 3 Assault Rifles Lachmann-556 STB 556 Battle Rifles N/A SMGs MX9 MINIBAK Fennec 45 Shotguns Expedite 12 LMGs 556 Icarus RAPP H Marksman Rifles TAQ-M Sniper Rifles LA-B 330 SP-X 80 MP Less reliable in many situations. These require a deep understanding of the weapon’s shortcomings (heavy recoil, long reload, slow ADS, etc.). These are still technically viable, but need to be aggressively improved with tuning and attachments to make them reliable enough to justify bringing them into a shootout.Tier 4 Weapon Tier 4 Assault Rifle Kastov 545 Battle Rifle TAQ-V SO-14 SMG PDSW 528 Shotgun Bryson 800 Bryson 890 LMG Sakin MG38 RAAL MG Marksman Rifle EBR-14 Lockwood MK2 LM-S Sniper Rifle You don’t have much experience in the game As long as the player. Certain weapons have great advantages, but these weapon tradeoffs are often not worth it.In terms of stats, it outperforms most other weapons within its particular category.

This list of tiers is based on a general balance of overall performance, damage output, reliability, and most of the stats, but of course, experiment and find loadouts and gunsmith setups that work for you. Try it. Note that you will need to level up your weapons from these lower tiers to access many of them. So you won’t have immediate access to all the “best” weapons, but you might find the perfect gun for you in the process of unlocking.

