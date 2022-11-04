How to make your Google Calendar private





Journalist, Platformer author and former Verge reporter Casey Newton recently tweeted something that made many readers laugh and panic. Entrepreneur David Sacks’ Twitter calendar wasn’t set to private, and as a result was carefully scrutinized by his curious Twitter feed. employee.

I laugh because, ironically, it’s funny. The next thing most people think is, is my calendar public?

If you’re one of those people, here’s how to properly make your Google Calendar private (or at least as private as your Google Calendar is).

Note: You can choose whether to share your events from the mobile calendar app, but most privacy controls throughout the calendar are only available on the web app.

One of the first things to do is make sure the box that makes the entire calendar available to all users is not checked.

Select the calendar you want to check,[設定と共有]Choose.

One note: If your account is managed by your employer or organization, you may have additional options here, for example to make your calendar visible to colleagues without making it fully public.

[公開する]Make sure is not checked.blue below[人を追加]You can use boxes to grant access to specific people.

This doesn’t mean you can’t share your calendar with friends, family, or colleagues.If you want to share with a specific person, the same[設定と共有]You can do it in sections.

You can choose how to share your calendar with specific people.

Each person you share with will receive an email informing them that the calendar has been shared with them. The email also includes a link so you can add the calendar to your calendar app.

If you change your mind about sharing with someone,[特定のユーザーと共有する]Please go back to section. Everyone you share with will appear in the list.Click the dropdown menu to change permissions, or to the right of the dropdown[X]Click to unshare the calendar.

