Junior Google Cloud Consultant | eFinancial Career





Junior Google Cloud Consultant

As an alumni Google Cloud Consultant, build resilient, scalable, and performant cloud solutions based on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) within a team of cloud specialists. Build and manage your cloud environment to enable application deployment on GCP. Google Cloud Platform integration, configuration and deployment using Infrastructure As Code methods (e.g. Terraform) and integration, configuration and deployment of centrally delivered common cloud services (IAM, networking, logging, operating systems, containers, etc.) , and management Ensuring compliance with security and operational risk standards (network, firewall, etc., OS, logging, monitoring, availability, resiliency) Continuous integration (CI), continuous delivery (CD), and continuous Build and support testing activities Benefits Extensive training opportunities (e.g. Google Cloud Engineer/Architect certification) Structured career progression – Reply recommends tools to achieve career growth and subject matter experience and guidance in a vibrant and diverse work environment – surround yourself with peers who share your passion for technology and the cloud. You’ll have the opportunity to participate in hackathons, code challenges, or lab camps. Your education doesn’t have to end here. Reply prides itself on continuously investing in emerging technologies Opportunities to work on projects with some of the world’s leading brands Qualifications Bachelor’s degree (2.1 or above) in IT, Computer Science or a technology-related field . , .NET, C/C++, Go Server Knowledge Skills – CentOS (also other Linux flavors), Redhat, Shell Scripting About Go Reply Go Reply is Cloud Strategy and Migration, Cloud Hosting, Big Data is a Google Cloud Premier Partner providing services in areas such as , Machines, and more. We offer learning, PCI/ISO compliance and security management, productivity services, and fully managed 24/7 services to support your business-critical applications. Go Reply supports customers throughout the Cloud Journey. Various stages of the process can address business needs from engagement to migration and execution to planning with post-deployment optimization. We are part of the Reply Group and specialize in implementing cloud platform architectures and creating cloud-based solutions on the Google platform.

