Sask.Farmers adopting locally developed farming techniques





Anytime during the growing season, Jake Leguee can look to the app to see exactly how much moisture is in the ground on his farm.

He is streamlining his operations by installing six weather stations on third generation land on a property he farms with his family near Fillmore in southeastern Sask. The station tracks various factors that affect crops, including air and soil temperature, moisture levels and wind. Developed by an agricultural technology company in Saskatchewan, the app helps him interpret the data.

“This has made a big difference in how we manage our crops. We don’t put inputs in if we don’t need them, which makes them more environmentally sustainable,” says Leguee.

The federal government’s goal of reducing fertilizer use emissions by 30% below 2020 levels by 2030, announced two years ago, will be held this spring and summer in a series of consultations on how to get there. rekindled in the public consciousness. .

But Canadian farmers have long worked to make their operations, including the use of inputs, as efficient as possible, and the willingness to learn, try, and adopt new technologies is what drives their jobs, Leguee said. is essential to

Jake Leguee farms with his wife, children and other family members in Southwest Saskatchewan. (Jake Leggue)

According to industry experts, that’s one reason Saskatchewan has become the new hub for agricultural technology. In addition, the state’s farmers have a track record of embracing new technologies and supporting local startups, he said, focusing on Saskatchewan ag tech startups. said Sean O’Connor, his director of managing Emmertech.

“From what we know, farmers are Canada’s most innovative business owners, and they are looking for new solutions,” he says.

“You can’t have agtech companies on Bay Street. They belong in the agricultural ecosystem that is directly interacting with the industry itself.”

“Great place to do business”

Croptimistic Technology is one Saskatchewan-based agricultural technology company with a local love. Launched in 2018 at Naicam to develop custom soil, water and terrain (SWAT) maps for farmers.

“It’s a great place to do business,” says founder Corey Willnes, who worked as an agronomist for many years before starting the company. “We generally have a lot of farmers in western Canada who are early adopters.”

Croptimistic’s SWAT map helps farmers pinpoint exactly which parts of their fields need nutrients and which don’t, which can increase profits by about 15%, Willness says. says Mr. He gave the following example: If a farmer spent his $5 million on fertilizer and seed, but his 5% of that acre was written off, that’s him a loss of $250,000.

Cory Willness founded Croptimistic Technology in 2018 with his wife Shannon. They are based in Nycombe, Saska, 150 kilometers east of Saskatoon. (Provided by Croptimistic Technology)

Croptimistic is a good companion. In Regina, Precision AI has developed artificial intelligence drones that perform fully automated precision spraying, and Ground Truth Ag is a technology that helps farmers analyze and record grain samples in real time to better understand crop quality. developed. Crop Intelligence, located in nearby Emerald Park, offers an app that helps farmers analyze data from weather stations to make better production decisions and improve crop quality and profits.

Potential for better yields

Dr. Stuart Smith, Research Chair for Agri-Food Innovations at the University of Saskatchewan, says the technology will not only allow farmers to use less crop inputs to reduce costs, but also increase yield potential. .

For example, if a farmer has 320 acres of land and can determine that the disease affects only 5% of the crop, the cost of fertilizing the entire land is higher than the cost of the lost crop. may become.

“I tell my students that in the next decade, the use of these digital technologies definitely has the potential to revolutionize the way we do productive agriculture,” says Smyth.

Agriculture accounted for 10% of Canada’s total emissions in 2019, according to the federal government, and fertilizer use increased by 71% from 2005 to 2019.

“This is good for the farmer and good for the environment,” Willnes said of improved fertilizer efficiency. “If regulation comes up or incentives come up, these guys are ready.”

Startup support

In addition to tech-enthusiastic farmers, O’Connor said Saskatchewan has a supportive startup ecosystem, with major industry players such as Brandt, AGT Foods and Protein Industries Canada, as well as the state’s economy, such as Innovation Saskatchewan. and technology development agencies. Preferred agricultural technology.

I often hear people say, “You’re just doing what your grandfather did, but you can’t be a farmer.”But I’ve never seen it at all.-Jason McNamee, Lucent Biosciences

Jason McNamee felt embraced by this ecosystem when he and his Vancouver-based team at Lucent Biosciences pitched the Soileos idea at the 2019 Tech Startup Competition in Saskatchewan. .

Although they failed to beat the competition, they caught the attention of the CEO of AGT Foods.

“Murad Al-Katib came up to me right after the pitch and said ‘Are you saying what I’m saying?’ And he gave me his card. ,” recalls McNamee.

A few months later, AGT and Lucent partnered with a consortium of other companies to win a $19 million grant from Protein Industries Canada.

Lucent is currently completing development of a new production facility in Rosetown, Sask. The facility employs approximately 20 people and has an annual capacity of approximately 7,000 tons of product. They expect his Soileos to be available to Saskatchewan farmers by next spring.

“Saskatchewan’s agritech community is very strong,” says McNamee. “I often hear, ‘Farmers are just doing what their grandfathers did.’ But I have never seen it.”

overcoming hurdles

There is still a long way to go before Saskatchewan’s tech industry can really take off, and some big challenges lie ahead.

First, more investment is needed, says O’Connor. This is evidenced by the fact that his $182 million venture capital was put into Canadian agtech last year, compared to $4.9 billion he put in in the US.

Jake Leguee says Canadian farmers have long worked to make their operations as efficient as possible, but the willingness to learn, try and adopt new technologies is essential to their work. . (Jake Leggue)

One of the challenges in procuring investment in this space is that the industry is poorly understood, the development and adoption of this technology requires more time, and investors find it difficult to make a profit. O’Connor says it means it takes time to get it.

Finally, small businesses here, especially in software development, struggle to hire local staff, says Willness.

“That’s probably one of the biggest challenges. Trying to compete with others to find tech talent. It’s a very hot sector.”

Still, the fact that Saskatchewan has already developed and invested in this level of agricultural technology is good news for Western Canada, O’Connor said.

“Once upon a time, it didn’t belong to a major center. Instead of fighting over crumbs, we get our own slice of bread.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/saskatoon/saskatchewan-agriculture-technology-fertilizer-emissions-1.6638165 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos