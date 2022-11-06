What is Google Home guest mode?





Learn more about Google smart speaker privacy features.

Data privacy has become a buzzword in recent years. Google strives to protect user privacy as much as possible. If you’re using a Google smart device, rest assured that your recordings won’t be saved and your activity can be easily deleted at any time.

However, for greater privacy on Google smart speakers and displays, we recommend enabling guest mode as well. Let’s see what this feature is and how to enable it.

What is guest mode?

Guest mode is one way to protect your Google Nest and Google Home speakers and displays. Works just like normal mode, play songs and games, control his smart home devices, set alarms, make announcements (for family his bells and broadcasts), and ask Google Assistant You can ask interesting questions.

The only difference, however, is that the Google Assistant behaves as if it doesn’t recognize you, so it doesn’t say or show you personal results. This includes personal contacts and events from Google Calendar. Your interactions with the Google Assistant aren’t saved to your account, even if you’ve set your device to save voice recordings and Assistant activity.

Guest mode is great for when you don’t want your activity to show up in your history, like when you want to surprise your family with a delicious dinner or when you’re looking for fancy gift ideas. This feature should also be used when guests are present, so they can use the device without the interaction associated with their account.

How to turn on guest mode

To enable guest mode on your device, simply say “Ok Google, turn on guest mode.” The device chimes to indicate that guest mode is on. However, please note that this privacy setting has not yet been rolled out to all countries or languages. Enabling guest mode on one device does not enable it on all devices.

You can turn off guest mode by saying “Ok Google, turn off guest mode”.

Enhanced privacy with guest mode

With guest mode on, guests and other family members are less likely to access your personal information, such as your calendar and search history.

Also, if you don’t need general searches, don’t save them to your account. This gives you more privacy and control over the data stored on your device.

