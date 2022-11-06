Apple TV 4K 2022 review: faster, better, cheaper





Apple TV 4K 2022.

David Phelan

Apple has released its latest Apple TV streaming box called Apple TV 4K. It’s not the company’s first 4K-enabled box, but it’s the best. We’ve been testing the pace of the new streamers since they were announced. Faster, smaller, keeps the front page, and cheaper.

So, if it’s your first Apple box, should you invest in it or upgrade? Read on.

Apple TV 4K: What’s New?

We have a lot.

First, it is better than the previous model. More importantly, it’s cheap. Better and cheaper are rare, and this device hits both criteria. This is his third generation 4K model, and it came out much earlier than many expected. Four years from the 1st generation to the 2nd generation, only 2 years from the 2nd generation.

The new model is smaller and lighter than its predecessor. There are two versions of him, Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi and Ethernet, only the latter containing an Ethernet port.

Increased storage compared to previous models. The 32GB and 64GB models have been upgraded to 64GB and 128GB storage levels. This is good if you plan on downloading the game. Movies are streamed regularly rather than residing on your hard drive, so if you only need an Apple TV for movies, it won’t make much of a difference.

It has a new processor, the A15 Bionic chip, first seen in the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and now found in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. In other words, the humble TV box is now as powerful as the latest iPhone (but not the iPhone 14 Pro).

And it continues to be compatible with 4K (apparently), Dolby Vision, high frame rate HDR, and Dolby Atmos, in addition to supporting HDR10+, which the last model lacked. If your TV already supports Dolby Vision, this advantage may not be of much use, but if not, Samsung TV owners, this is definitely a bonus.

One other change: The Siri Remote (arguably the best remote control for TV-related devices) now charges via USB-C instead of Lightning.

Apple TV 4K 2021, left and Apple TV 4K 2022.

David Phelan Apple TV 4K: Design

There are very few design differences between the new Apple TV 4K and the old one. A bit small in all directions, but that’s about it. While the previous model had the Apple logo followed by the tv letters, the new model simplifies things by opting for just the Apple logo. There is no Apple logo on the bottom side either.

Apple TV 4K 2021 underside, left and Apple TV 4K 2022.

David Phelan

You might be disappointed that the Apple TV design hasn’t changed significantly in a long time. That’s good enough, except you have to remember that this is a box you’ll probably never see. can.

It’s slightly smaller and lighter, but you can’t really tell when you’re out of sight.

Apple TV Siri Remote 2022.

David Phelan Apple TV 4K: Siri Remote

This is the same as last time, except for switching the charging arrangement to USB-C instead of Lightning.

The fact that the remote hasn’t changed isn’t a bad thing. That is wonderful. Apple typically has very few buttons, but a very intuitive interface makes it easy to do everything you need to do.

Video scrubbing is especially satisfying when you rotate your thumb around the touch-sensitive wheel, but annoyingly, it doesn’t work with all streaming services. There’s a power button that also turns off the TV with a single long press, and the Siri button is on the far right. That’s also where you press your iPhone, so there’s logic to this. It cannot be summoned by saying Siri. you have to press the button.

Apple TV Siri Remote 2021 (left) and Apple TV Siri Remote 2022 with USB-C connector.

David Phelan

Still, my favorite use of Siri on the remote is to ask, “What did she say?” The video plays her last 15 seconds of the video again with subtitles and then automatically turns off again. Apple only. Later this year, Siri will be able to recognize individual user voices, which should be a useful upgrade.

This remote is arguably the biggest upgrade to the last Apple TV box, and it still stands as a great controller. In many cases, it’s better to connect a PlayStation or Xbox controller.

Apple TV 4K 2022 with Siri Remote.

David Phelan Apple TV 4K: Performance

The A15 Bionic chip offers excellent power efficiency, consuming a distinct 30% less power than the latest Apple TV 4K with A12 Bionic. It was already a powerful chip, but nothing like this.

This also means it has more power to use in games where a faster chip means better and smoother graphics. This smoothness also means a better experience when scrolling through box menus, for example.

Adding HDR10+ is welcome if your TV supports this format. In many cases, if your TV does not support Dolby Vision, there can be a big difference in image quality for compatible content.For example, Amazon Prime Video like HDR10+.

One thing that will come later is quick media switching. Currently, switching between content with different frame rates results in a black screen. It’s not very long, but it can feel endless.With Quick Media Switching, this is almost instant. This is one feature I didn’t know I needed, but once I experience it, I don’t want to give up.

Apple TV 4K 2022 with Siri Remote.

David Phelan Apple TV 4K: The Verdict

It’s far from the cheapest streaming box on the market, and some rivals, notably the excellent Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, come very close to doing a similar job for less than half the price. , the simplicity of the sensational Siri Remote, the elegance of the Apple interface, and the breadth of games available for purchase from Arcade are enough to push Apple to the fore.

Then add in the nice extra of HDR10+, and while a significant price drop is uncommon from any manufacturer, it’s hard to beat, especially Apple and Apple TV 4K.

