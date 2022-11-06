Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro camera showdown





Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are here, and small phone enthusiasts must choose between their preferred device size and some big picture differences. We love the design choices Google made to make the tiny Pixel 7 feel right in your hand, but the Pro’s upgraded ultra-wide-angle lens, not to mention his dedicated 5x telephoto lens, is a world-class Make a difference.

If you’re trying to decide between two phones, it can be a difficult choice. Both make him two of the best Android phones on the market. But with the $300 difference between them it’s important to understand what the extra cash gets you on the Pro and nothing is more obvious than the camera array. We tested the ultra-wide angle lens and compared the regular Pixel 7’s 5x digital zoom to the Pro’s 5x telephoto lens. The results may surprise you. Let’s dive in.

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Primary Camera

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have identical primary lenses. 50MP f/1.85 sensor with 82° FoV and OIS. So it’s no surprise that the shots taken by both phones are nearly identical.Comparing groups of these photos is like playing a “find the difference” game. The only subtle change is where the phone was held when the image was taken. That said, for comparison, here are some examples of a Pixel 7 image first and a Pixel 7 Pro image of him second.

There’s not much here that’s really interesting. Because the hardware and software processing are identical, both cameras produce nearly identical photos. Whether you buy Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, you get the same great experience.

The same is true for portrait mode in both shots. Here are four shots of him. Two are Pixel 7s and two are Pros with portrait mode off and on respectively.

They look practically the same, the only big difference being how the photos are framed. This means that interesting comparisons can be made from her two other cameras (ultra-wide and telephoto).

Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Ultra Wide Comparison

Unlike last year, these phones’ ultra-wide-angle lenses aren’t identical. The Pixel 7 uses the same 114° angled lens as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but the 7 Pro gets an upgraded 125° shooter. One of our main criticisms of the Pixel 6 series was how little the ultra-wide-angle lens makes a difference compared to the standard primary sensor, but this year the difference stands out. Following up, check out this gallery showing images of the Pixel 7 Pro.

Two things are immediately apparent from this series of images. First, the ultra-wide night mode is still pretty useless. Both sample images are blurry and uncomfortable on the eyes. Looking around in daytime shots, the difference here is obvious. Taking pictures with the Pixel 7 Pro’s ultra-wide lens is like taking a step back. Even if the shooter doesn’t move her an inch, more of the world is immediately captured in the frame.

For example, in the Pro’s shot of Buffalo City Hall, you can see more of the Tensegrity sculpture next to it, while on the Pixel 7 you can barely see it. The same goes for lake photos, where he usually reveals more surrounding vegetation than the Pixel 7.

The Pixel 7 Pro’s wide angle also lets you use a dedicated macro mode that shows you when you get close to an object. Capturing a moving subject in macro can be difficult. Think of things like leaves blowing in the wind. Still, capturing a stationary item with a steady hand makes a difference in the world.

The first photo shows the closest distance the Pixel 7 can capture this keyboard at any level of focus, but it’s still a bit blurry. I was able to. The winner here is clear. If you’re into macro photography, pick the Pixel 7 Pro.

Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Telephoto Comparison

The Pixel 7 Pro’s biggest advantage is its telephoto lens. Both phones can crop the main sensor to 2x his and take great looking photos, but only his Pixel 7 Pro has hardware dedicated to 5x shots. This inclusion allows for some impressive photos, not just 5x.The Pixel 7’s Super Res Zoom mode ends at 8x, while the Pro can capture images at 30x. Not all of these pictures are usable, but I found the 10x shot to be the phone’s sweet spot. For this comparison, I captured everything at 5x, the default focal length of the Pro’s telephoto lens.

Again, the Pixel 7 is the first photo in the group and the Pixel 7 Pro is the second.

Many of these photos speak for themselves. In each case, the Pixel 7 Pro captured more detail than the Pixel 7 could manage. Consider the glass edge detail in the first two photos. The Pro’s telephoto lens captured much more textured light reflections than the Pixel 7’s shots, though in the second pair the Pixel 7 seemed to capture the brickwork of that building well. , is muddy compared to what the Pixel 7 Pro does. The lines along the building, the Roman numerals on the clock, and the leaves in the lower left corner are better seen with his 5x lens.

The third set of photos is the only group that looks relatively unchanged between the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The building is framed through the windows, so it camouflages well even when detail is lost because it is far away. For example, the building on the left side of the image looks sharper on the 7 Pro, but is only discernible if you zoom in on the shot.

The other three sets (Pumpkin, Cat, and Darth Vader Night Shot) are the highlights. Whether it’s the texture of a pumpkin stem, the fur of a sleeping cat, or the glow of a lightsaber and fishing rod, the Pro’s telephoto lens excels at capturing it. I’m not saying the Pixel 7 can’t capture usable images on the 5x. Those who need to rely on zooming in on their subject may want to consider jumping on the more expensive model.

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Which Takes Better Photos?

Pixel 7 Pro is a more agile device for capturing the world around you. The real question is whether including the telephoto lens (and the wider ultra-wide lens) is worth the extra $300. For some buyers, this is no easy task. But in our opinion, the smaller Pixel 7 is the better phone for everyday use. It fits comfortably in your hand and is reasonably priced. If you can get by without a telephoto lens, it might be worth saving your money.

The Pixel 7’s digital zoom is no match for its side-by-side siblings in the competition. Still, if you’re looking for something that can capture reliable social media images, it’s not bad. Either way, you’re getting one hell of a main camera.

Still, it’s not just the camera that takes the best photos. Take your photography to the next level with tips on how to take better photos with your Android phone.

