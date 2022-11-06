save money on old plugs





Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Last year’s Pixel launch appeared to promise a big boost in charging speeds for Google’s phones, boasting a 30W charger requirement compared to the previous year’s slump of 18W. is capped at 21W and the 6 Pro runs at 23W peak power, and some research reveals that the company isn’t entirely honest in its wording. It falls short of the level of competitiveness originally promised.

To date, the charging messaging for the Pixel 7 series hasn’t changed. Google recommends buying his 30W charger for new phones. However, the fine print states that the actual charging power requirement remains at 21W and 23W for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, respectively. Again, the requirement for a 30W plug seems like overkill, and lower power alternatives would give the same results.

To figure out exactly what it takes to fast-charge the Pixel 7 series, we brought two of Google’s newest handsets into the lab.

Google Pixel 7 charging test

There are two things to note before looking at the numbers. First, the Pixel 7 series charges at peak power levels when plugged into a strong enough USB Power Delivery PPS plug. This is supported by Google’s official and many other 3rd party products. Second, when plugged into a standard USB Power Delivery charger (which doesn’t support PPS), such as the old Pixel plug or the 30W Apple USB-C charger used in this test, the handset peak power was around 18W. . With that out of the way, let’s dive into some diagrams.

The data speaks for itself. There is no significant difference in full charge time between PPS and standard USB Power Delivery plugs. In fact, the Pixel 7 hits perfectly at 100 minutes with USB PD PSS and 101 minutes with the old charger. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, hits full in 104 minutes on Google’s charger and 111 minutes on the Apple model.

We were talking about margin of error here. Astute readers will also notice that the Pixel 7 charges slightly faster than last year’s model. The Pixel 6 Pro clocked full at 111 minutes, but some of this difference could be attributed to temperature variations during testing.

The Pixel 7 Pro charges slightly faster than the Pixel 6 Pro.

Looking at the major milestones, there isn’t a huge amount there either. With the best chargers, a regular Pixel 7 reaches 25% in 15 minutes, 50% in 30 minutes, and 75% in 52 minutes. By comparison, with a non-PPS charger, the Pixel 7 reaches 25% in 17 minutes, 50% in 34 minutes, and 75% in 55 minutes. In other words, choosing an older charger takes only a few minutes compared to the best-case scenario.

There is virtually no difference in charging time for the Pixel 7 between USB PD PPS and non-PPS chargers.

With a higher charge rate and a larger 5,000mAh battery versus the Pixel 7s 4,355mAh cell, the Pixel 7 Pro makes a big difference. With Google’s 30W plug, it hits 25% in 15 minutes, 50% in 30 minutes, and 75% in 55 minutes, very similar to the trajectory of the Pixel 7s. Switching to a non-PPS charger reduces these times slightly to 25% at 18 minutes, 50% at 37 minutes, and 75% at 60 minutes. At worst, this charger is just 7 minutes behind Google’s official recommendation.

The Pro benefits from a PPS charger more than the regular model, but we’ve only been talking a few minutes. It’s clear that it’s not worth the cash.

Why is my Pixel 7 charging slowly?

You can see why the Google Pixel 7 series charge times are similarly slow, regardless of plug, by looking at the power levels over the entire charge cycle. The graph below plots how much power the handset draws over the entire cycle for both 30W plugs used in the previous test.

As you can see, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro hit 21W and 23W respectively in about half the charge cycle. This explains why it is faster to charge up to 25% and 50% via USB PD PSS than standard USB PD. However, after the first 30 minutes of charging, both handsets return to a more limited power level of less than 18W.

By comparison, a standard USB PD charger will almost consistently deliver power near 19W until the battery is about 60% charged. It’s obviously slower, but it’s a few watts difference you’ll get from a high-end PPS charger.

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro benefits more from PPS thanks to higher power charging, but only minutes.

This explains that the charging time is about the same as the regular Pixel 7. An extra 2W makes little difference in the early stages of charging, but regular USB PD chargers actually hold higher power for longer (probably due to temperature). It catches up with small leads in PPS chargers in the later stages of the charging cycle.

Either way, the Pixel 7 duo certainly isn’t the fastest charging phone on the market. whether there is

Which charger should I use with my Pixel 7?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offer solid battery life, so most users can expect an all-night charge to work just fine thanks to Google’s Adaptive Charging technology. In that case, almost any charger will do, but we recommend a USB Power Delivery plug that can deliver at least 18W of power. A plug like this works well enough for a day’s quick charge, and you may already have a plug from an older product.

However, if you want to charge all day long or want to charge your phone as quickly as possible, you need a USB Power Delivery PPS charger that can deliver around 25W or more. However, our testing only suggests that this is worth it on the Google Pixel 7 Pro, with little benefit on his regular Pixel 7. Here we use Google’s official 30W plug, although , there are also many third-party options.

