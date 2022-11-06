High-tech is a message sent by Japanese companies at CIIE





Dongjun / SHINE

Visitors testing Canon’s MR devices at the CIIE booth. The company aims to expand its business in China.

Japanese companies have demonstrated their technological prowess and demonstrated strong confidence in the growth of the Chinese market at the ongoing China International Import Exhibition.

Primarily used in the technology and healthcare industries, products have cutting-edge capabilities such as mixed reality or MR, metaverse, and artificial intelligence. Some of them debuted in China or Asia on the CIIE platform this year.

Canon, which has participated in CIIE for five consecutive years, aims to expand new product categories and businesses in China to make the Chinese domestic market the No. 1 market in the region by 2035. increase.

Canon, which is best known for its camera business, is expanding its business in the healthcare and semiconductor industries and is actively exploring opportunities such as MR and 3D modeling, said the chief regional officer of Canon’s East China headquarters. said Yusuke Kaneko.

Yusuke said at the Canon booth.

Canon showcased its innovations in MR and 3D modeling using smart glasses and cameras at CIIE. They can be used in the design, manufacturing, games, AR/VR, and digital avatar sectors. There is also an MR device that will be unveiled overseas for the first time.

Dongjun / SHINE

Epson introduces new technology and green vision at CIIE.

On its CIIE booth site, Epson is introducing a virtual tour of the Summer Palace using projection technology to provide an immersive experience. We also provide an immersive soccer training demonstration with AI technology such as sight capture and laser projection. This technology can be used for education, tourism, sports and traditional culture displays.

Under the Green Strategy, Epson is also exhibiting energy-saving printers. Epson’s goal is to become carbon negative by 2050 by eliminating the use of depletable underground resources such as oil and metals.

Omron will once again showcase its latest generation table tennis or ping pong robots at CIIE. Omron can provide solutions that improve work efficiency and related management by leveraging technologies such as AI and robotic arms.

On Sunday, Olympus signed a contract with Rongtong Medical for medical equipment and healthcare services at the CIIE booth.

Olympus is showcasing a range of medical innovations, including endoscopic devices that play an important role in the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal disease and stomach cancer. According to Olympus, the company’s NBI technology for narrow-band imaging or early-stage cancer screening will be in use at his 5,000 hospitals nationwide by September.

Visitors seem to be interested in the technologies and products exhibited at CIIE.

At Canon’s booth, we saw a man eager to purchase an exposure machine. Lithography is an essential device used in chip manufacturing and represents the top level technology ladder in the semiconductor industry.

Canon Optical Industrial Equipment (Shanghai) has seen a surge in demand for its lithography equipment and is hiring more engineers to meet domestic demand, the Shanghai Daily learned.

Dongjun / SHINE

Olympus showcases various medical innovations, including endoscopic devices.

