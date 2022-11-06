Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Low-light camera shootout





The Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max both top our list of best camera phones, but which handset performs best at night? was tested in a wide range of scenarios, both indoors and outdoors.

As you can see in our Pixel 7 Pro review, Google’s latest device is a formidable camera phone. It has a telephoto lens. Google has made many improvements to Night Sight photos. This includes new ML techniques that reduce noise and reduce blur as the exposure has been doubled.

But our iPhone 14 Pro Max review shows that Apple is no slouch when it comes to its own Night Mode. It has an ultra-wide and a 12MP (f/2.8) 3x telephoto zoom lens. Thanks to the A16 Bionic chip, there is a new Photonic Engine designed to deliver brighter images on all cameras.

So which of these camera phones will win the night?

fountain

For this first comparison, I shot this fountain in Bryant Park against the New York City skyline. Both the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pixel 7 Pro took great pictures.

However, the iPhone is the priority here, as the image is brighter, especially when you see the water dripping from directly under the fountain. Water droplets also look a little sharper.

However, the Pixel 7 Pro does a better job on the left side of the frame because it doesn’t blow out the lights from nearby shops.

dog

Talk about a challenge. The room was completely dark with only a little ambient light coming in from the foyer. And I think the iPhone 14 Pro Max wins this round.

The Pixel 7 Pro’s image is definitely darker, but if you look closely, this photo is clearer in the dog’s paws and blanket.

Portrait

In this nighttime portrait shot, the Pixel 7 Pro struggles to capture a sharp image of my face. In the iPhone 14 Pro Max shot on the other hand, my face is brighter and you can see more detail in both the shirt and the jacket and the first image was also blurry so it’s actually two shots of him on the Pixel took a picture.

glass christmas tree

This is a case where I think the Pixel 7 Pro is ahead. In this photo of a glass Christmas tree, the Google shot does a better job of capturing the glitter swirling in the glass. Yes, the iPhone photo is brighter and the fur in the background looks sharper, but some of the detail inside the wood is lost.

ornaments

How about a Christmas ornament? The iPhone 14 Pro Max once again offers a brighter image, with more contrast between the clear glass ball and his second ball inside. By comparison, the Pixel 7 Pro shot looks a little flat.

On the plus side, the decorations on the right side of the image look sharper through the pixels, and the tree branches look sharper around the lights—the iPhone blows this area out a bit.

Times Square

This round is a little harder to call. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro captures brighter shots of Times Square. You can more easily see who is in the photo. You can also see the right side of the frame above the ESPN sign. You can’t see these angled panes of glass in the iPhone 14 Pro Max photo.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max photos are closer to what I see with the naked eye, and the Pixel 7 Pro photos have a blue tint that Apple’s photos don’t. Still, I give the Pixel the edge here.

Empire State Building

This 3x zoom shot of the Empire State Building is another close-up. I like the mood of the Pixel 7 Pro photo and how sharper the areas where the spire is emitting light. But even here there is a bluish tint to the image, and since it was just after sunset, the sky in the picture is darker than it actually is.

The sky in the iPhone 14 Pro Max image is warmer and more realistic, and the blue light on top of the buildings is more subtle. Still, considering which Pixel 7 Pro to choose, I’m more likely to share an image of the Pixel 7 Pro. Buildings around the Empire State Building also pop even more in the Pixel shot.

home bar

In this Night Mode photo of the home bar, there’s a bit of light on the right, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is rocking with a brighter image of the bottles.

However, the Pixel 7 Pro’s camera captures the Don Julio Tequila and 1800 Coconut label text more clearly. The bumps on the tequila bottle are also more pronounced.

Which phone will win?

Overall, it gives the iPhone 14 Pro Max a slight edge, as it only offers brighter photos in most conditions. It’s great at handling bright light.

The good news is that neither of these phones will let you down when the lights dim. Which phone do you think wins? Let us know in the comments.

