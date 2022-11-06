United Airlines Thinks You’re Stupid To Fly Southwest





united airlines

Southwest Airlines. Such a terrible company.

Honestly, do these people even know what they’re doing?

Every smiling flight attendant hides a groove of failure. Do they even know what’s really going on? Southwest Airlines passengers may be in so much pain that they just don’t have the energy to express how unhappy they are.

technically incorrect

what? Thought this was my opinion? What are you doing?

No, these seem to be the sentiments of a cohort suddenly offended at United Airlines.

Or should it be condescending to humor?

Also, the best travel agents are AI algorithms

I ask because the airline just launched a website announcing new services and revealing United’s opinion that Southwest customers are pathetic idiots.

This site is called NotGroupC. And oh how fun.

It begins with the story of a Southwestern passenger who ends up in a terrible Group C after forgetting to check in 24 hours before his flight.

You may have to resort to the worst seats on the plane.

Now, as an act of arrogant generosity, United is proposing to offer these Southwestern customers what it calls the “Courte-C Call” to remind them of their potential destiny. .

So why should United do this, other than hopes of siphoning a bit of customer data?

“What a great jap!” listens intently. “United Airlines has moved far from being the airline everyone hates because it has burdened passengers who don’t want to be bumped from their seats to suffer.”

And how to keep your home safe while traveling

But in this case, United is joking towards far-flung destinations. The website reminds Southwest Airlines customers that United has “no change fees, full-flat seats, airport lounges?”

Because when you fly from San Francisco to Los Angeles, you really need a flat seat and an airport lounge.

Please correct me if I am being overly permissive. However, I didn’t mind checking in 24 hours before her flight. Rather, it raises expectations.

But clearly, United sees this as a heinous imposition akin to stripping one’s armpits.

Is your average business traveler amused by all this? perhaps. These days, many people are moved by overt brutality.

You know, cruelty like putting you in basic economy and not giving you a choice of seats. Unless you pay more, that is. Well, isn’t that what United does? why yes They’re also much stricter than Delta and American when it comes to basic economy offerings.

That said, this is the (only) part that really entertains me. Points Guy believes the campaign is running in three markets: Denver, Houston and Chicago.

At airports in cities where United and Southwest compete, United has a larger share of passengers.

So why would United want to spit on the Southwest’s ways?

When you’re a market leader, you don’t push people below you. Apple isn’t putting out too many ads making fun of Microsoft these days, is it?

However, market leaders mock smaller players. What caused it?

It’s not scary, is it?

