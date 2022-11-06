Grow with Google Asks Military Spouses to Share Their Employment Experiences





The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Hire Our Heroes initiative is launching an online survey to identify the specific challenges military spouses face in participating in entrepreneurial endeavors. small business growth; participation in remote work; reskilling or upskilling for growth industries. The research was made possible by a Google.org grant in support of the Grow with Google initiative, a technology company that creates economic opportunity for all Americans.

Meredith Lozar, Senior Advisor for Research and Innovation at Hiring Our Heroes, said the research focuses on these specific employment topic areas. The goal is to identify the types of barriers that exist for military spouses to succeed in entrepreneurship and the challenges in obtaining the remote work opportunities and skills needed in a high-demand industry.

The study aims to identify the obstacles that military spouses face in starting a business, upskilling or reskilling, and working remotely. It also informs stakeholders of what it takes for military spouses to launch and grow successful careers. The survey results also provide information and resources that spouses can use to achieve their career goals.

With this information, we have heard from military spouses and can say this is what they need. It’s not just for spouses. It is open to all military spouses to ensure results reflect a variety of perspectives.

In recent months, record levels of job openings have become the norm across America. As a result, the unemployment rate for adult women is historically low. But military spouses, 92% of whom are women, continue to face an unemployment rate of 16%. This unemployment rate, which is four times her national average, continues despite increasing hiring initiatives for public and private military personnel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hiringourheroes.org/grow-with-google-survey-military-spouses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos