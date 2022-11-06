Big changes on Twitter and other small business tech news this week





Here are five tech happenings of the past week and how they affect your business. did you miss them?

1 – Twitter is planning big changes.

Although unconfirmed, Twitter plans to start charging users $8 per month for paid authentication. The purpose of this change is to turn Twitter’s optional $4.99 monthly subscription into a more expensive subscription that users also validate. These are just a few of the many changes current owner Elon Musk has planned for the coming months, including enhanced content moderation and moving to a subscription-based model for all users. is. (Source: BBC News)

Why this is important for your business:

With millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners around the world using Twitter, and Elon Musk taking ownership, many of us have been keeping a close eye on recent events. Musk is cleaning his house and working on new policies regarding content moderation and revenue streams. His move to a more subscription-based model and away from advertisers who may be daunted by changes in free speech is necessary to give the community a voice while boosting the company’s revenue stream. There are rumors that the platform could be turned into a super app like China’s WeChat to support mobile payments, banking and communications. If he uses Twitter for his business, he would expect his followers to drop when the bot is removed. Also, expect to pay to play. But if Musk succeeds in turning the platform into a better place for conversation and news, these changes could increase credibility and, in turn, make Twitter a better place for free speech and the free market. increase.

2 – Shopify acquired Remix to enhance its store design tools.

Shopify recently acquired developer tools platform Remix to enhance its tools for storefront design. Remix is ​​a full-stack web framework aimed at leveraging native browser capabilities and distributed systems. Remix is ​​compatible with several public cloud services such as Cloudflare Workers, Vercel, Netlify, Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services. Shopify plans to use Remix in multiple projects. (Source: TechCrunch)

Why this is important for your business:

This is interesting news for Shopify storefront developers looking to increase open source tools for their projects. According to TechCrunch, he one of Remix’s key features is prefetching. The framework can prefetch elements of his web page such as buttons and forms in parallel before the user clicks on the link to minimize page loading. Shopify believes Remix will make it easier for developers to deliver blazingly fast and resilient experiences on the web.

3 – JPMorgan Chase wants to sabotage rent checks on its payment platform for landlords and tenants.

JPMorgan Chase is rolling out a pilot platform to help property managers and owners digitize rent payments. A new payment platform automates the billing and receipt of all rent paid online. Although digital payments have increased over the past few years, about 78% of rent is still paid by paper check. (Source: CNBC)

Why this is important for your business:

I have always believed that banks will eventually take over the accounting space and replace many of the current players with their own applications. This story is a good example. The property management industry is still stuck in his 70’s when it comes to technology. Are 78% of payments still made by paper check? What? Cloud accounting applications have struggled to keep customers moving forward, but failed, and JPMorgan Chase’s platform may be the answer. And if banks succeed in extending these tools for this industry, the upgrade could be used in other service-based industries as well.

4 The Walmart-backed fintech plans to test banking services in the coming weeks, according to sources.

Walmart-backed fintech company One plans to roll out a beta test checking account to a small percentage of Walmart online customers and thousands of employees. Ones’ goal is to bring these accounts to his 1.6 million Walmart employees within a year of deployment before rolling out a broader offering. Fintech also plans to expand its investment and loan offerings. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Why this is important for your business:

Another reason I think banks will eventually get into accounting is because other companies, such as major retailers, are slowly encroaching on consumer banking services. If Walmart succeeds in this fintech project, we hope that similar services will be available to suppliers and partners in the future.

5 – HR employee benefits platform Fringe recently raised $17 million to offer customizable benefits.

HR tech startup Fringe raised $17 million in a recent funding round. The company enables enterprise customers to offer customizable benefits to their employees, allowing them to choose plans and benefits that fit their life stage and what they need most. Fringe plans to use the funding to grow the team’s workforce from his 72 to over 100 by the end of next month. (Source: Tech Crunch)

Why this is important for your business:

Fringe is a very popular platform for many of our clients because it offers flexible ways to offer employee benefits, from Uber rides to mental health services. Employees love it because they can choose which benefits they want. My clients love using Fringe because it makes it easy to deliver multiple benefits from one resource, reducing administration and oversight.

