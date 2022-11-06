Google doesn’t have all the answers, says Pope





Pope Francis visited Bahrain on Saturday, shifting gears to serve the Catholic community in the Gulf, presiding over a large open-air Mass and meeting with young people to give fatherly advice. Decision, he told them. Instead, find a parent, teacher, or grandparent who can provide guidance. After focusing on the relationship between Catholics and Muslims in his first two days of his four-day visit to the small kingdom, Francis said on Saturday the multi-ethnic diversity of his Catholic community in the Gulf region. reported his AP. It consists primarily of South Asian migrant workers, who often leave their families behind to work in the construction, oil drilling, domestic and service industries.

An estimated 30,000 people, including tourists from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other Gulf countries, packed the Bahrain National Stadium for Mass. The English liturgy was clearly aimed at foreign workers, with popular English hymns and Malay and Tagalog prayers. and a priest who provides English translations of sermons in Tamil and the Pope’s native language, Spanish. Bijoy Joseph, an Indian living in Saudi Arabia who attended, said, “This is actually a great honor.” Bahrain is a Sunni-led island nation about the size of New York City off the coast of Saudi Arabia. According to the AP, the main purpose was to attend a government-sponsored interfaith conference to promote dialogue between Catholics and Muslims.

But for the last two days, he focused on the minority Catholic community. In his Saturday sermon, Francis urged believers to do good “even though evil has been done to us.” After Mass, Francis met with hundreds of young people at the Sacred Heart School. The school has more than 1,200 of his students and teachers of 29 nationalities, representing various faith groups, including Muslims. Francis urged them to make such friendly interreligious relations the norm. He then offered personal advice, saying that he, too, was once an adolescent and had never made a big decision alone. Seek out wise and trustworthy people to help you,” he said, citing parents, grandparents, or spiritual guides. “We need your creativity, your dreams, your courage, your charm, your smile, your contagious joy, the touch of madness you can bring to any situation.

