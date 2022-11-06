Global Technology Innovation Summit & Awards – Singapore





Where technology changes lives!

Following the success of the 1st Global Tech Innovation Summit held in the United Arab Emirates, technology pioneers, cryptocurrency projects, venture capitalists, business entrepreneurs and private investors are coming together to bring together blockchain, cryptocurrency, cybersecurity, We discussed DeFi, Metaverse, GameFi and NFTs. web3 ecosystem. At the summit, several companies presented their developments and technologies to the participants. Over 1000 people attended the event in person.

In addition, Gulf Xellence, with over 3000 participants worldwide, participated online. The summit was attended by several well-known and influential figures.

Ronaldinho Gaucho 145M+ Social Media Followers Wesley Sneijder 11M+ Social Media Followers Marco Materazzi 3M+ Social Media Followers

The summit also saw the participation of well-known media outlets such as CNN, Yahoo, Cointelegraph, Nasdaq, Bloomberg, and over 100 cryptocurrency media companies. Gulf Xellence is proud to organize the second edition of a summit dedicated to innovative technology, bringing together the luminaries and thought leaders who are positively shaping the tech industry. The summit will feature enterprise use cases, inspirational keynotes, panel discussions, tech talks, crypto fireside chats, startup speed pitches, competitions and awards for key industry leaders who participated in the agenda, successes, The insights you need to showcase failure stories and embrace impactful technological change today.

Invite developers, entrepreneurs and investors to network, share their journeys and attend exciting conferences in amazing cities that embrace both technology and innovation. Gulf Xellence looks forward to warmly welcoming you back to Singapore to expand the frontiers of the web3 ecosystem.

SUMMIT FOCUS BlockChain Ecosystem Smart Innovations Digital Asset Trading & Trends Decentralized Economy DeFi & NFTs Smart Technologies AI & Cyber ​​Security Metaverse Gamefi EVENT SNAP SHOTS 30+ Speakers & Panelists 2 Keynotes 7 Panel Discussions 20 Key Leader/Select Sponsor Presentations 2 Days 3000+ 500+ Global Attendees Online Attendees Participants Governments & Regulators C-Levels & Directors Investors & Business Leaders Tech Developers Family Office Tech & Future Influencers AI Projects DeFi & NFT Projects Blockchain & Crypto Pioneers Technology Law Firms Technology Companies Well-Known Media Agencies Attendee Breakdown Investors 25% Tech Professionals 10% Businesses 15% Crypto Projects 25% Media 05% Others 20% Why Attend? Summit Program Offers Learning and Insights As well as being designed to provide discussion with some of the industry’s leading minds. We build world-class networks with relevant industry leaders around Blockchain, Emerging Eech, Decentralized Finance, NFTs, DLTs and Protocols. Learn the fundamentals and foundations of the decentralized economy, its development and future vision. Involve and engage with emerging/future technologies. Discover products and new technologies from leading technology companies and projects. Learn why both retailers and institutions are investing massively in the blockchain and crypto space. Meet the most innovative companies, start-ups and key investors at the Global Tech Innovation Summit Benefits of partnering with the US Unique opportunity to meet C-suite attendees and investors Brand recognition in key geographic locations Degree and Recognition Qualify as a thought leader. Introduce the platform to your relevant target audience. Extend your market exposure and impress your business on a global scale. A startup pitching opportunity that connects some of the most agile entrepreneurs with high-impact investors. Identify potential customers for your product or service. Build partnerships and alliances to understand cutting-edge, innovative technologies that define and drive the future of your industry. A platform and market-leading platform offering an unparalleled opportunity to position your brand, services and tools within the tech and developer community. The Global Tech Innovation Summit provides an unparalleled platform to connect with industry experts, get your business done, and position your company for future success.Easy way to participate Register as a delegate and gain first-hand expert insight Become a sponsor and showcase your brand and industry thought leadership in front of the people who matter to your business Your latest Exhibitors by securing an exhibition booth/table at your event to showcase their technology and services in your own dedicated space

For inquiries regarding this event, please contact us here.Gulf Excellence

Exhibit/Management/Media

Event URL: https://www.globaltechinnovationsummit.com Email address: [email protected]

Related Articles Other posts by the author

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2022/11/06/global-tech-innovation-summit-awards-singapore/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos