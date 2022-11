Industry experts at CII AgroTech 2022, dairy sector must focus on innovation

Various stakeholders from the Indian Veterinary Association and private sector on Saturday participated in a discussion on sustainable dairy and livestock management practices as part of a special meeting on the second day of CII AgroTech 2022.

Gurmeet Singh Bhatia, Chairman of Ajooni Biotech Limited, said at the 15th premier agricultural and food technology trade fair, “Livestock contributes to 40% of global agricultural production. Directly involved in dairy farming, we are here to exchange ideas to achieve sustainable diary management.

He highlighted the rich genetic resources of India’s dairy animals, both in terms of population and diversity, adding that knowledgeable farmers set an example for those who are not ready to embrace change.

Rick Nobel, agricultural secretary at the Royal Dutch Embassy, ​​said in a speech that Dutch companies are working to develop QR codes in India to make consumers more aware of the origin of their milk.

Meanwhile, Pranathartiharan Natarajan of ThyssenKrupp noted alternatives to pasteurization of milk, saying, “High-pressure processing is not practiced in India, it doesn’t kill the nutrients and it doesn’t change the taste.” increase. This will also help India’s export efforts as the technology reduces the shelf life of liquid milk to his 45 days.

Jaswinder, chairman of the Bhatti Daintech Dairy Development Center, said there is an urgent need to integrate technology into dairy farming.

Farmers face challenges in tracking livestock data. We built software to position and track sensors via radio frequency identification (RFID) tags attached to the necks of livestock.

Haryana Agriculture Minister Dialogue with Stakeholders

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Paakash Dalal also visited CII Agro Tech 2022 on Saturday.

The Minister said Haryana is a major stakeholder of the exhibition and a great platform for exhibitors to showcase top quality seeds, pesticides, technology, agricultural products, machinery and other agricultural products. .

The platform allows farmers to check seed production, discuss pesticide use with exhibitors, and get other farm-related things without having to follow on-farm processes, so farmers can Provides immediate profit.

Dalal also spoke with stakeholders in a special session on the role of FPOs in horticulture.

