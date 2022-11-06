Watch | Google phone passes fire resistance and toughest durability tests – Sada El-Bald Sada El Balad – time.news





American company Google has unveiled its new Pixel 7 Pro phone, featuring great features, a powerful processor and a modern and elegant design. Today, flagship phones undergo the most stringent quality and durability tests.

As reported by the technical androidpolice website, the well-known JerryRigEverything YouTube channel shared a video clip testing the Google Pixel 7 Pro phone’s ability to withstand a battery of durability tests.

At the beginning of a video clip shared on YouTube over the past few hours, the YouTuber attempted to test the Google Pixel 7 Pro phone’s screen by scratching it with a sharp object, only to discover that the screen had a protective plastic frame. Did. Along its perimeter, made of Gorilla Glass Victus, shows the phone’s scratch resistance rating of his 7th grade.

In the next step, I scratched the frame of my Google Pixel 7 Pro phone. Because the frame showed signs of scratching when I scratched it with a sharp object, and trying to scratch the camera’s protective glass had little effect. Thanks to the protective layer of Gorilla Glass Victus.

During the fire resistance test, the Google Pixel 7 Pro phone survived the burn test and was not affected at all, showing burn marks after exposing the phone’s LTPO AMOLED screen to the flame of a lighter for about 30 minutes, but touch response rate remained excellent.

As for the bend test, the Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphone required bending the phone. When the YouTuber tried to push the back of the phone, the screen popped out a bit, but pushing from the side of the screen didn’t affect the structure of the phone.

New Google phone Google Pixel 7 Pro specs

The new Google Pixel 7 Pro phone features a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen and a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels, powered by and tied to a powerful Google Tensor G2 octa-core processor developed with 5-nanometer manufacturing precision. 8 or 12 RAM RAM GB and internal storage of 128, 256 or 512 GB capacity.

The new Google Pixel 7 Pro phone comes with a front camera with a resolution of 10.8 megapixels, plus a triple rear camera with a main camera with a resolution of 50 megapixels connected to a 48-megapixel lens and a 12-megapixel lens. doing. The phone has a 5000 mAh battery with 23 watts of fast charging and a price tag of $750 (approximately EGP 18,100).

