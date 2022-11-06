Anatomy of the week the tornado of masks hit Twitter





Half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees have lost their jobs.

Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover week began with sleepless nights for the company’s engineers and ended with half the staff holding an axe.

“It’s been a weird week,” said one former employee, who requested anonymity.

“Executives were being fired or resigned, but there was basically no formal communication until 5 p.m. Thursday.”

Employees received the first email on Thursday letting them know their fate the next day.A second email on Friday confirmed the rumors. His 50% of staff lost their jobs.

The shakeout hit the marketing department hard, taking away two-thirds of the design department and perhaps 75% of the managers. Content moderation has eased somewhat, with a layoff rate of just 15%, according to Yoel Roth, the platform’s head of safety.

After 24 hours without addressing the layoffs, Musk finally tweeted, “If your company is losing more than $4 million a day, unfortunately you have no choice,” blaming everyone who lost their jobs. said he was “offered three months of severance pay.”

The furlough decision came as no surprise to employees. Rumors were circulating, but employees were shocked at how brutally it had been carried out.

“People will notice it when they see their work laptop automatically reboot and go blank, not on their phone or email,” said a 1.5-year-old Twitter employee. Emmanuel Cornet, a French engineer who was working on the project, told AFP on Friday.

class action lawsuit

Cornette, without further explanation, said in an email that he had “violated” several company policies after spending an entire weekend in the office for a project initiated by the new owner’s royal decree. He was fired on Tuesday after being fired.

“I’m still trying to find out what the real reason is.

Cornette said Tesla’s CEO parachuted in engineers from the flagship company to evaluate the work of the Twitter developers and, in particular, to look at the amount of code each created.

He is the former Twitter of five people who filed a class action lawsuit against the company for failing to receive the 60-day notice required by the Federal Warning Act of 1988 in the event of a factory closure or mass layoff. I’m one of the employees.

The French expatriate said many of his laid-off colleagues were in an “enviable position with respect to health insurance and visas.”

“Some were on parental leave. One of my colleagues gave birth yesterday and was laid off today.”

Dismissed employees must continue to comply with company rules during the notice period. Many fear that new management will accuse them of wrongdoing and look for excuses for not paying severance pay.

“If someone said something disrespectful or did something that could have been fired for a reason, they would have done so instead of being fired,” said the former employee, who asked not to be named.

summer escape

For six months, the platform’s employees prepared for the possible rise of the world’s richest man to power.

An absolutist vision of free speech that claims his reputation has gone from strict labor rates in his factories to nothing but work-from-home denials, harassment, disinformation and harassment that are so popular in the tech sector. has preceded his reputation. Tolerance for hate speech.

More than 700 went independent this summer before we knew if the $44 billion acquisition would close.

A fundamental change in corporate culture was confirmed last Friday, when a team of engineers was mobilized to redesign a specific feature in a very short period of time and the job was on the line.

“There were probably too many layers of management. Twitter wasn’t a well-oiled and efficient machine,” said a former employee who asked to remain anonymous. “But I don’t know if[mass layoffs]will solve that.”

“I think a lot of people who are left now will leave, and that may be what Elon wants,” he added.

“Sorry to anyone who didn’t get fired (to be honest). Elon will drive those left behind to the ground with his bright ideas,” said the fired London-based Content Moderation Team Leader James Glynn responded. .

“Every kind of Twitter we ever knew is dead.”

