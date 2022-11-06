iPhone 15 series misses Apple’s in-house 5G modem: report





Among other upgrades, the Apple iPhone 15 series was expected to feature the company’s in-house 5G modem. But now Qualcomm has confirmed that it will continue to offer his 5G modems in the majority of next-generation iPhones, he reports Bloomberg. The company had previously planned to give iPhone 15 models around 20% of his 5G modems.

Qualcomm had planned to provide only about 20% of the 5G modem components for new iPhones in 2023, but expects it to keep its current footing, according to comments accompanying Wednesday’s earnings report. The statement confirms that Apple will not be moving to an in-house modem design in next year’s model,” Bloomberg reports.

The report reveals that Apple has been working on its own 5G modem since 2020. Reportedly, the prototype has been facing overheating issues for the past year. ”

Credible industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said Apple “may have failed to develop a modem” and may have been forced to rely on Qualcomm in the near future. . Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Securities, said last month that Apple’s modem could cause him to miss the iPhone launch in 2023. And in 2024.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Apple may drop the physical power and volume buttons on iPhone 15 Pro models. Instead, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could have solid-state power and volume buttons. The Cupertino-based company is also expected to adopt a new naming scheme for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It could be called the iPhone 15 Ultra and is said to come with a premium titanium body.Titanium not only gives the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Ultra a premium look, it also makes the smartphone lighter, stronger and stronger than steel. Make it scratch resistant.

Apple has also announced that it will adopt USB Type-C charging ports for iPhones following the EU decision. It is highly likely that the iPhone 15 series will introduce USB-C to the iPhone. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are also expected to offer higher RAM than their predecessors.

Catch all tech news and updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.Less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/gadgets/iphone-15-series-to-miss-out-on-apple-s-in-house-5g-modem-report-11667725904964.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos