Blavity Inc.’s AfroTech Conference Announces Top Lineup





LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blavity Inc., the company behind AfroTech, 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity News, today announced its AfroTech Conference lineup. Technology companies and innovators. This year’s event expands to Austin, bringing together over 300 brands and thousands of black professionals. Many have formed equity and his DEI initiatives in America’s largest companies including Amazon, VMware, Google, American Express, Salesforce, Apple, Gap, Dreamville, Intuit, Shopify and more. The AfroTech Conference will take place November 13-17, 2022 at the Austin Convention Center.

The AfroTech Conference also welcomes leading innovators and entrepreneurs from the technology, entertainment and business industries. This year’s Afrotech conference will feature special musical performances by Bass, Bia, MLA, DJ MOMA, Chief His Cleopatra, Zytven, The Source his trio and more, along with Afrotech Official His Day Wale at his party. Performance is also presented.

Highlights include:

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace joins forces with DoorDash to speak and discuss strategies for being the first, the only, and different in your industry, company, or boardroom while still being successful. Founder and investor. He discusses his entrepreneurial ventures, investment philosophy, and how he’s working to make the tech ecosystem more inclusive and accessible to the Black community. Governor of the Dallas Mavericks Pro Basketball Team of the National Basketball Association, Co-Founder of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, Investor of Shark Tank of ABC, Haywood L. Perry III of ABC, Ansley Carlisle of Mark Cuban Companies Mark Cuban shares insights from their journey. Creative director, activist and fashion designer Aurora James takes the stage with his CEO and founder of Blavity, Morgan Debourn, to discuss how to hold companies accountable.

Web3 companies and startups will have the opportunity to pitch their business and products to vote in the finals, which will compete for the $50,000 Grand Prix at the Alpha Noir Web3 Pitch Competition Finals. Forever opens with a fireside chat with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Dominic Thorne (Lili Williams).

“We continue to address the diversity gap in big tech, and the AfroTech conference serves as a destination for those promoting more inclusivity in the industry. When we return in person, Our mission remains the same: to build more of Black Silicon Valley by helping quickly,” said Morgan DeBaun, CEO and Founder of Blavity Inc., “We will continue to grow from this experience.” We are thrilled with the ideas, funding and career progression and can’t wait to add to the celebration with the first-ever music festival of Afro-Latinx and Black artists.”

This year’s Afrotech Conference will feature over 100 speakers, covering timely topics such as: Climb to the top of the skill ladder for engineers and managers. Web3, Crypto, and the Black Economy: Unlock comprehensive access in the new wave of commerce. Inclusive product design: what it is and why it matters.

News of the lineup comes on the heels of the conference’s recently announced relocation to Austin, Texas, to accommodate the thousands of attendees who will be experiencing the AfroTech Conference in person for the first time in two years.

The 2022 AfroTech Conference will see new and existing partners kick off this year, including VISA, Riot Games, Meta, Indeed, Salesforce, Unity Technologies, Intuit, Expedia Group, Apple, Dell, DoorDash, American Express, Gap, and Amazon. increase.

The full agenda for AfroTech Conference 2022 is now live – programming will feature panels and Q&A with speakers such as:

Mark Cuban, Governor of the National Basketball Association’s Dallas Mavericks Pro Basketball Team, Co-Founder of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drag Company and Investor in ABC’s Shark Tank Bubba Wallace, Driver – NASCAR with DoorDash, American Express Ann Williams, Chief Executive Officer, National Bank, and Group President, Enterprise Services – American ExpressCristina Jones, Chief Engagement Office – Krista Bourne, Chief Operating Officer, Salesforce.org – Arlan Hamilton, Founder and Managing Partner, Verizon Consumer Group – Backstage CapitalBenjamin Bronfman, Founder & CEO -Electric TreeNikki Forman, Head of Amazon GlobalDEI Communications -AmazonRob Collier, CEO -RallyAurora James, Founder & Director – Fifteen Percent Pledge, Brother VelliesRuben Harris, CEO -Career Karma IncChelsea Roberts, Chief Operating Officer – HBCU Venture CapitalDaquan Oliver, Founder and CEO – WeThrive EducationSamir Goel, Co-Founder and Co-CEO -EsusuFelecia Hatcher, Chief Executive Officer -Black AmbitionFrederick Hutson, Chief Executive Officer -PigeonlyHope Wiseman, Founder Director and CEO -WISECOIman Abuzeid, MD, Co-Founder and CEO -Incredible HealthIsaac Addae, Ph.D., Chief Strategy Officer -Pivot Technology SchoolJulia Collins, Founder and CEO -Planet FWDMelissa Bradley, Founder -1863 Vent uresTravis Holoway, Co-Founder & CEO – Solo FundsTelva McGruder, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer – General MotorsTanya Van Court, Founder & CEO – Goalsetter Jasmine Crowe-Houston, Founder & CEO – Goodr

To purchase tickets for the 2022 AfroTech Conference, please visit https://experience.AfroTech.com/tickets/. Follow @afro.tech on Twitter for the latest on speakers and entertainment announcements.

About Bravity Inc.

Blavity Inc. is a technology and news media company founded in 2014 with the simple idea of ​​empowering black millennials to tell their stories. Today, we are home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving a black millennial and his Gen Z through original content, videos and unique experiences. The company has grown to become a market leader in black media, reaching over 250 million millennials each month through a growing portfolio of brands including Blavity News, 21Ninety, AfroTech, Travel Noire, Shadow & Act and Blavity TV. increase.

