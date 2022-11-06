Elders offer better life coaching than Google





MANAMA, Bahrain — Pope Francis will visit Bahrain on Saturday, shifting gears to serve the Catholic community of the Gulf, presiding over a large open-air Mass and meeting with young people to give them a bit of fatherly advice. I was. Search his Google for life decision questions. Instead, find a parent, teacher, or grandparent who can provide guidance.

After focusing on Catholic-Muslim relations on the first two days of a four-day visit to the Little Kingdom, Francis on Saturday touched on the multi-ethnic diversity of the Catholic community in the Gulf region. It consists primarily of South Asian migrant workers, who often leave their families behind to work in the construction, oil drilling, domestic and service industries.

An estimated 30,000 people, including tourists from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other Gulf countries, filled the Bahrain National Stadium for Francis’ Grand Mass. Priest providing English translations of sermons in Tagalog and Tamil, as well as His Holiness’ native language, Spanish.

Bijoy Joseph, an Indian living in Saudi Arabia who attended, said, “This is actually a great honor.” .”

Francis is on the first-ever papal visit to Bahrain, a Sunni-led island kingdom the size of New York City off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

The main purpose was to participate in government-sponsored interfaith conferences to promote dialogue between Catholics and Muslims. But his last two days were devoted to serving the minority Catholic community in a country of about 1.5 million people.

In his sermon at the stadium, Francis urged Catholics to do good “even if evil is done to us.”

“There may be frictions, moments of tension, conflicts and opposing opinions, but those who follow the Prince of Peace must always strive for peace. Peace cannot be restored, said, “No, we must ‘disarm’ to break the cycle of evil, to break the chain of violence, to end resentment, grievance and self-pity.”

After mass, Francis traveled back in time to the 1940s to meet hundreds of young people at the Sacred Heart School, affiliated with the church of the same name, the first Catholic church built on the Gulf Coast. The school has his over 1,200 students and faculty members from 29 different nationalities and various faith groups, including Muslims studying alongside Christians.

Teenage girls in sarees danced for him, alumni testified, and students shared their words and wishes with him in more than ten languages.

Francis urged them to build a future in which such friendly interreligious relations remained the norm. I had never done

“Always seek out good life counselors, wise and trustworthy people to guide and help you before you go on the Internet for advice,” he says, adding that parents, grandparents, or spiritual guides can help. I mentioned.

Francis revisited a recommendation from one of his first meetings with young people as Pope, urging students to always care about adults.

“We need your creativity, your dreams and your courage, your charm and your smile, your contagious joy, your touch of madness that you can bring to any situation. It helps free us from the view of

Francis concludes his visit today by meeting with the priests and nuns at the Church of the Sacred Heart.

