How digital asset innovation is lowering barriers to entry for private investment opportunities





When we mention digital tokens, risky investments such as cryptocurrencies come to mind.

But in reality, digital tokens can be used to represent a wide range of real-world assets, such as stocks traded on the stock market or real assets that generate a steady stream of rental income.

As blockchain matures, companies, the underlying technology on which cryptocurrencies are created, are using the same technology to create financial instruments, stocks, debt instruments, and other assets previously unavailable to ordinary investors. can now facilitate investment in the assets of

These digital assets are created through a two-step process called tokenization. Tokenization involves digitally recording ownership of assets on the blockchain. It’s not a central database, it’s a digital ledger that lives on millions of computers. Fractionation, the process of dividing an asset into smaller, more affordable bits.

For example, office building owners who once had to seek out well-financed institutions or prestigious wealthy family offices to purchase an entire building in one purchase now have reliable digital marketplaces. You can sell your property to thousands of individuals through Places.

The same technology can be used to raise money for investment funds or borrow from a large pool of different individual lenders.

Blockchain makes the process more secure as the digital record of ownership cannot be altered and all subsequent transactions involving these rights are clearly recorded.

Blockchain ownership is legally binding as stated in the underlying contractual documents.

Lower barriers to entry

Platforms that use blockchain technology to tokenize assets are lowering the barriers to entry for ordinary investors, as hundreds of millions of dollars worth of assets can now be digitally split into smaller units.

One such platform is SDAX, a Singapore-based digital exchange focused on institutional real estate and environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related opportunities. Investment amounts listed on SDAX can be as low as $1,000, but some are restricted to accredited investors.

SDAX Chief Executive Officer Raymond Poh said: All debt or investment securities displayed on our platform are backed by physical assets or strong cash flow.

We are focused on curating the right transactions based on sound financial principles, using blockchain smart contracts as an enabler for next-level private market investments,” he added. increase.

Licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), SDAX provides investors with an additional layer of protection and clarity of ownership by keeping deposits in separate accounts.

SDAX’s shareholders include well-known companies such as PSA International (owned by Temasek), Straits Trading and ESR (a global real estate investment firm focused on new economy assets such as data centers, warehouses and other distribution centers). will be

data centers, public housing

Building and managing data centers required tens of millions of dollars and was once a business only large companies and very wealthy individuals could invest in. Through data centers, investors can embark on the growth of the digital economy and the shift to cloud computing, where computing services such as software and databases are delivered over the Internet.

SDAX now offers investors the opportunity to invest in data centers that can earn development ratings. Unlike publicly traded real estate investment trusts that collect rent from completed facilities, data center development also allows investors to profit from construction and development.

Another SDAX offering is a fund that invests in UK public housing, offering social benefits and potential returns to investors.

In addition to investment funds, which are long-term investments, investors can also be involved in private credit investment transactions and obtain interest rates that are more competitive than those offered by time deposits and government bonds.

Such loans carry risk, but SDAX focuses on loans backed by real assets or cash flows, scrutinizing issuers through S&P’s robust database and credit risk monitoring system.

How SDAX Works

SDAX helps companies and fund managers raise capital efficiently by connecting with institutional, accredited and individual investors.

