ISU College of Business Establishes New Commercialization Center to Support Tech Entrepreneurs





Pocatello, Idaho (KIFI) The Idaho State University School of Business was awarded a $125,000 grant from the Small Business Administration’s Federal and State Technology (FAST) Partnership Program. This award allows the College of Business to establish the Idaho State College of Business Commercialization Center.

Contracted by Elevate Idaho, a joint partnership of nine different institutions across the state, the center will help tech entrepreneurs pursue Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grant opportunities It is intended to Services provided by the Center include grant drafting, market research, development of a technical value proposition to submit applications and presentations for his SBIR/STTR grant opportunities for Phases I, II and III. increase. The center also provides professional services to meet clients’ special needs.

The SBIR/STTR grant program is a federally-funded grant designed to enhance the R&D efforts of American small businesses. The program is a catalyst for innovation and job creation across the country.

The Center will be staffed by Dr. Neil Torcher, Professor and Chair of Marketing and Administration, and Dr. Dan Cravens, Clinical Assistant Professor of Administration and Director of Bengal Solutions.

The opportunity to launch and operate an ISU COB commercialization center is exciting on so many levels, Tocher said. This fits very well with other outreaches of COB such as Bengal Solutions, CEED, Sales Center and SBDC. By providing grant-making services and market research assistance to potential entrepreneurs, we help grow Idaho’s entrepreneurial ecosystem while providing outstanding educational opportunities for students.

An important function of the Center is to support Idaho SBIR/STTR grant applications. These grants create a source of non-dilutive funding for the research and commercialization efforts of small tech companies, Cravens said. We believe the center will be an important resource for Idaho entrepreneurs seeking to develop new technologies and create jobs in Gem.

Some are funded through cooperative agreements with the U.S. Small Business Administration. All opinions, conclusions and/or recommendations expressed herein are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect his views of SBA.

