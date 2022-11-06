Big Tech’s global monopoly is hurting everyone





Americans agree on one thing: America has a monopoly problem. According to Gallup, 57% of Americans think politicians should do more to regulate big tech companies.

There’s even a rare bipartisan consensus on this issue…on their own products and services. An accompanying bill also passed the House Judiciary Committee with three Republican votes.

So why has progress stalled? Senator Chuck Schumer has not taken to the Senate floor to vote. And with the current Congress adjourning completely at the end of this year, time is running out.

Big tech companies such as Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Google benefited from open and fair competition in the early stages of their startups, but have since built huge fortresses around their businesses to keep potential competitors out. I locked out my opponent.

Over the past two decades, stagnant antitrust enforcement has forced big tech companies to lock consumers and small businesses to their platforms, preventing them from seeking better deals from their competitors. Instead of open and fair competition where the best wins, customers are directed to the products of big tech companies.

For example, Amazon marketplace sellers should buy Amazon’s fulfillment and shipping services instead of choosing the best option from different vendors. If a seller wants to appear higher in search results or be on the first page where consumers can find them, they must pay an additional fee.

Such practices have accelerated the rise of Big Tech companies to take over the world, with serious consequences. Small business sellers are trapped in Amazon’s ecosystem, unable to negotiate better terms, making independent business ownership less meaningful. It was a pillar of the established middle class, but turned into low-wage, precarious work that was detrimental to workers’ health. Big Tech is also stifling innovation, polarizing and spreading misinformation, subverting local his journalism business model, and endangering the mental health of teenagers.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act will help bring fair competition back to Big Tech platforms by prohibiting Big Tech platforms from prioritizing their products and services and establishing common-sense rules. This gives small businesses a fair chance and consumers more choice.

It’s time for Schumer to act.

Brian Callaci is Chief Economist at the Open Markets Institute.

