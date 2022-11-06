Best Marvel Snapcards for New Players in Pool 1





As the first mini-season draws to a close in a seemingly never-ending series covering Marvel Snap, a new game I’m obsessed with, I decided to give new players some more advice. I’ve talked about beginner decks before, but I wanted to highlight some strong Pool 1 cards that newer players might want to put in any deck given their relative strength. .

Below are some of the strongest cards in Pool 1 from the start to collection rank 215. All these cards must be obtained to the end. When you enter the Mystery Card Reveal, you will start getting random cards from within that pool until you have all the cards by the time you graduate.

Elektra She destroys 1 power card, making her perfect for taking down early Zoo targets like Ant-Man. You can also save her for later if 1 her power her unit is buffed up and her opponents have confidence in her.

Yondu Immediately destroy the next card in your opponent’s deck. In the last turn combo he drops 6 but in a deck where he only has 1 this could change the whole game with the correct destroyed card.

Throwing a stone into the corg deck can completely misfire an entire turn. And when that rock goes into your opponent’s deck, it can be pulled out by things like lands playing cards from your hand.

Squirrel Girl – A central element of the Zoo deck who wants to flood the board as easily as possible. It also allows the squirrel to win his game with one of his random cards in a lane with no cards that can be played here.

Cable isn’t very strong on its own, but it’s a free card from your opponent’s deck and a potential option for future players. Let them know what they have in store and strengthen your hand for things like Devil Dinosaurs that drop later.

Colossus If he can’t be destroyed or reduced in power, placing him on a heavy land that reduces power or a land that instantly kills anything on it can win the game alone .

Scarlet Witch She has the power to transform a land into something else entirely, so if you see your opponent building a certain land based on a certain strategy, what are they going to do? You can drive everything crazy.

Lizard – Powerful with two energies, it promises your opponent to fill their side of the board if they want to take them down a notch. He’s on his way, but immune to what the Enchantress can do to him.

The deck with Odin is better given the possibility of Ironheart double triggering, but her boost to 3 different ally cards is absolutely useful on the board.

Morph Morph is a gamble, but if he copies some power from his opponent’s hand on turn 3, you might see your opponent quit altogether. This has happened to me many times.

Mister Fantastic Six’s power is 3 plus can be amplified by boosts to the hero in progress. We may not use him as much as time goes on, but he is a central staple in many early decks.

Wolfsbane – A key component of the Zoo deck, giving you tons of power when played last in lane due to its low energy cost. You can easily tilt the balance of the lane.

Enchantress The ultimate trap card for shutting down decks that rely heavily on sustained power.Also pay attention to your side of the board

Namor has grown to love this man. On turn 4 he plants himself with 10 power and your opponent has to figure out if he fights 1 guy in that lane or ignores it and leaves it to you.

Jessica Jones concept is similar to Namor, there is nothing your opponent can do to stop her from getting 8 power on the next turnover.

Moon Girl is better combined with other cards later, but duplicating the entire hand with Moon Girl is very useful and works great with Devil Dinosaur.

Kazar – The protagonist of the Zoo deck that boosts all 1 power cards. Can be onslaughted to double its effect.

Iron Man He’s a basic starting card, but I think he’s won more games than any other. His double of power in lane is very strong, especially at Turn 5 where he still sees a big drop at 6.

Devil Dinosaur A true monster of a card that gives you 11-17 power for 5 energy.Can be boosted into the stratosphere with Iron Man or Onslaught

Blue Marvel is common in Zoo decks, but +1 to everything you own makes it suitable for almost any deck.

Spider-Woman herself can take a huge power swing with 7 power and -4 down her entire side to zap into a complete enemy board.

Onslaught In your ongoing deck, double the power of Devil Dinosaur or put Iron Man in a power generation feedback loop.

Odin For open decks, double trigger cards such as White Tiger and Iron Heart

Spectrum – Another option for a deck in progress, or possibly a zoo deck, depending on your card selection.

America Chavez An on-curve draw perfect for the final boost of power you need to get ahead in the game.

