Dubai: Take a Virtual Tour Using Metaverse Technology Through Dewa’s Smart App – News





The center is open to the public Saturday through Thursday, and the experience also includes an innovative show using drones and holographic technology

Visitors to the Innovation Center can explore the latest innovations in clean energy technology.

From Staff Reporter

Published: Sun, Nov 6, 2022 15:17

Last updated: Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 11:02 PM

Dubai Power and Water Authority (Dewas) Innovation Center has launched a smart app (MBRSIC) on Android and iOS platforms. Through the app, users can explore sections of the center and take virtual tours using augmented reality.

The Innovation Center at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park uses Metaverse technology to offer visitors a unique and innovative experience, allowing them to take a virtual tour of the solar park. The experience also includes an innovative show using drones and hologram technology. Visitors to the center can also try automated bus rides and other innovative technologies.

We will benefit from the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including artificial intelligence and the Metaverse, to deliver innovative solutions that strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most innovative cities. I would like to. In addition to serving as a global incubator for innovation in the energy and water sectors, the Dewas Innovation Center at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will utilize metaverse, holograms, augmented reality, drones and other technologies to , offers visitors a pioneering experience and showcases the latest innovations in various fields of clean and renewable energy. Also, Saeed Mohammed Altaiyar, his MD and CEO of Dewa, highlights his DEWA commitment to predicting and shaping the future of energy and water.

Visitors to the center can also try automated bus rides and other innovative technologies.

Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at Dewa, said the Innovation Center will provide visitors with a unique experience using the latest technology to foster innovation among institutions and individuals. said to provide a unique experience. We also look at sectors that will lead the innovation process of the future and develop the capabilities of the next generation of innovators.

Visitors to the Innovation Center can explore the latest innovations in clean energy technology. The ground floor exhibition area focuses on DEWA’s history, important inventions and innovations in electricity, and the latest developments in renewable and sustainable energy. The area has over 30 interactive exhibits that introduce visitors to renewable energy developments. On the premises, there is also a Dewa Museum, a desalination facility, and a video space that explains the properties of light and solar radiation. The center also showcases key components of photovoltaic cells, photovoltaic technology, CSPs and photovoltaic towers. It also presents Dewas’ renewable energy journey, Smart Dewa, the application of solar cells in spacecraft and satellites, a model that explains the working mechanism of electric vehicles, wind turbines, and Dewas’ sustainable building development. .

The Innovation Center welcomes visitors from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Saturday through Wednesday and from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Thursdays.

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/metaverse/dewas-innovation-centre-launches-a-smart-app The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos