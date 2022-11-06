Innovation is the key to our prosperity





By Lou Barneman For years, China has stolen hundreds of billions of dollars worth of U.S. corporate intellectual property, everything from patented software code and computer chips to prescription drug formulations and weapons systems. did it.

Thankfully, the Biden administration is making concerted efforts to reduce this theft. Federal agents now open a new counterintelligence case against Chinese attackers every 12 hours on average.

But while government officials are fighting China’s high-tech piracy, they are threatening Americans’ intellectual property with the other hand. They threaten to undermine his 42-year-old law that has allowed universities to effectively move research output from laboratories to the market. This academic-to-industrial “technology transfer process is the foundation of pharmaceutical and high-tech innovation, and overturning it would kill the goose that laid the golden egg for 40 years.

Commonly known as the Bayh-Dole Act, this law allows universities to patent discoveries made using a portion of federal research funding and to license those patents to start-ups and established companies. can turn your discoveries into real-world products.

The federal government retained ownership of patents derived from taxpayer-funded research until Congress passed transformative, bipartisan legislation in 1980 with the support of then-Senator Joe Biden. was Unsurprisingly, the company has had the ill-fated task of licensing these patents to the private sector. Of his 28,000 patents held by the federal government before Bayh-Dole passed, less than 5% of him were allowed to develop.

According to one study, by leaving this “technology transfer” process to universities, Bayh-Dole has spurred the creation of about 15,000 start-ups, added about 6.5 million jobs to the economy, and contributed $1.9 trillion in overall economic output. I’m assuming you pushed it up.

Despite this overwhelming success, dozens of U.S. lawmakers are now trying to use provisions of the Bayh-Dole Act, the so-called “participation rights,” to overturn the incentive system created by the Act.

Their goal is to lower the price of certain drugs discovered in university labs. Their intentions may be laudable, but their methods are misplaced.

They argued that if a start-up or an established pharmaceutical company licensed a patent from a university that benefited from federal subsidies, the government would “march under the Bayh-Dole, and the resulting drug would be unfairly abused.” It claims that it retains the legal power indefinitely to revoke those licenses if the agency deems them too expensive. can be licensed.

As Senators Birch Bay and Bob Dole themselves testified in 2002, the Bayh-Dole Act allows governments to “sell and re-license patents simply because the authorities do not like the price of commercial products. not allowed to

Giving government officials such broad powers defeats the purpose of the law to promote innovation by leaving the technology transfer process to universities rather than bureaucrats. Allowing revocation of licenses discourages investment in start-ups and established companies. The chilling effect on high-tech research and development, whether public or private, is not limited to pharmaceuticals. It would undermine the US as a world leader in the transfer of technology from academia to industry and the development of new technologies.

A Biden administration would be wise to combat IP theft by the Chinese and others. Now the government must confront congressional allies seeking to undermine America’s innovators who turn university research into real-world inventions.

Lou Berneman is an Honorary Founding Partner of Osage University Partners. He served as managing director of his UPenn CTT, and president of his AUTM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tacomaweekly.com/innovation-is-key-to-our-prosperity-p4175-197.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos