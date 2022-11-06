How often will I get software updates for my Google Pixel Watch?





Google’s support documentation for the Pixel Watch confirms that the watch will receive software updates for at least three years.

When it comes to software updates, Google’s Pixel devices are arguably one of the best on the market. Pixel phones not only receive quick security updates each month, they’re also the first phones to receive the latest Android upgrades each year. Google also keeps the device up to date longer than most other Android OEMs, so it’s natural to expect the same treatment from the Pixel Watch. , you’d be surprised to find that it’s not that impressive compared to other great smartwatches on the market.

lagging behind Apple and Samsung

According to Google’s Pixel Watch support page, the company’s first Wear OS smartwatches will be covered for “at least three years after the device first goes on sale in the US Google Store.” This means Google will guarantee software updates for the Pixel Watch until October 2025. Samsung, by contrast, has been promising software updates for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 for his four years. Apple goes one step further and offers software updates for up to five years. About the Apple Watch lineup.

The support page doesn’t specify the exact number of software updates Google will release for the Pixel Watch, but the smartwatch “will receive regular updates that include security enhancements, new features, operating system updates, bug fixes, and more. Google hasn’t shared any further details about the Pixel Watch’s software updates, so we don’t know when these updates will start rolling out to users. We hope Google will share more information soon.

google pixel watch google pixel watch

Google has confirmed that the Pixel Watch will receive at least three years of software updates.

Google promises only 3 years of software updates, but would you buy the Pixel Watch over the Galaxy Watch 5 or Apple Watch Series 8? Let us know in the comments section below. If you answered yes, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Pixel Watch deals to save you money on your purchase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/google-pixel-watch-software-updates/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos