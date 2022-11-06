Google says privacy keys as NZ Identity Check system is planned





Google says it supports efforts across countries to fix the lack of “legal certainty” regarding people’s data and privacy flows.

The government uses Google Analytics in its rolling New Zealand-wide online identity checking system.

Google Analytics is not convinced it protects people’s data sent to the United States for processing after it was found to lack a transatlantic tool called the Privacy Shield. has been criticized by regulatory authorities.

Google told RNZ that it acknowledged “the lack of legal certainty in data transfers between the EU and the US”.

“The key issue here is not about Google Analytics, but about EU and US law on data transfers,” he said.

Citing US President Joe Biden as endorsing the reform, he said this was being addressed.

The White House said this is to “restore the critical legal basis for transatlantic data flows” that underpin $7 trillion in trade.

New Zealand is keen to keep pace with Europe amidst the data giant and is considering possible changes to its privacy laws to maintain its favorable position with respect to Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). increase.

But the ground keeps changing.

In 2020, legal uncertainty increased due to concerns that US spy agencies have the power to block the Privacy Shield, the primary data transfer mechanism with the US, by the European Supreme Court.

According to the White House, last month’s reforms in the Biden administration would limit U.S. spy agencies to acting on defined and “verified” national security objectives only when they have access to data, a “safe Added Guard.

We also need to update our civil liberties policy.

Google told RNZ that its analytics tools already protect people’s personal data.

“Organizations, not Google, control what data these tools collect and how they use it.”

Contracts that analyze website traffic for identity verification will be used to bill people, said a privacy impact assessment by Internal Affairs.

“The information contained in Google Analytics 360 is never disclosed in a form that identifies you personally,” the company said.

Google Analytics was not used in a year-long trial of identity checks, which has been in place since September to issue hospitality cards for those 18 and older, officials said.

