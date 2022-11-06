The Future of Retail in a Post-Pandemic World — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Digitization has continuously disrupted traditional business models in various industries around the world.

With cutting-edge technologies and modern solutions constantly emerging to drive growth and profitability, organizations have no choice but to adapt to survive and thrive.

The retail industry is not immune to this global shift. The transition from industrial to digital has been gradual since the late 2000s.

In fact, Tesco opened its first customerless supermarket in 2009, processing more than 475,000 online orders each week.

This unconventional way to shop for groceries opens the door to multiple opportunities for businesses to generate revenue while optimizing the shopping experience for their customers, and the dark store was born.

Dark stores have been relatively unpopular over the past decade, despite increased digitization.

Until 2020, when the pandemic peaked, retailers were forced to quickly switch from traditional to automated models to adhere to health protocols and social distancing procedures.

Grocers, clothing brands, and home goods retailers are transforming brick-and-mortar stores into local fulfillment centers to a) stay open despite lockdowns and b) serve home customers. did.

As the industry slowly transitions into the post-pandemic ecosystem, the convenience of home delivery and pickup orders has permanently revolutionized the shopping experience.

Health-related restrictions are slowly being lifted, but the comfort of having your goods delivered to your doorstep has never been compromised. Whether part-time or full-time, the black shop is here to stay.

1MRobotics, a company that develops fully automated dark stores to enable efficient and scalable last-mile operations, foresees the role of automation and robotics to completely reinvent the future of retail. We are one step ahead.

Founded in 2021, 1MRobotics’ mission is to address the pain of last mile operations and make hyperscale, rapid last mile fulfillment profitable.

They are a team of seasoned entrepreneurs and professionals with accumulated experience from different companies at different stages, from early establishment to M&A.

1MRobotics recognizes that dark stores are modern-class infrastructure essential for direct-to-consumer sales and rapid commerce. Additionally, the team recognizes two key needs of his for speedy delivery.

The biggest industry gap they have found is the challenge for CPG brands/retailers to deliver with maximum efficiency. To hyperscale last-mile fulfillment, 1MRobotics introduced two of his cutting-edge solutions that deliver breakthrough effectiveness and profitability.

Genesis This leading solution is built to meet the fulfillment needs of retail and CPG DTC. It’s designed to integrate as efficiently, smoothly and seamlessly as possible into your store’s existing logistics infrastructure while allowing for expedited delivery.

Flexsis – Designed specifically for the unique special needs of fast commerce and on-demand fast delivery. This solution also retains all the operational advantages of Genesis, such as a) instant deployment, b) full automation, and c) bulk loading, and brings them to a diverse inventory.

The retail sector was once seen as the most vulnerable sector to lose significant profits and shut down operations.

But as the world recovers from pandemic restrictions and moves rapidly into a new normal, brands will be protected from catastrophic losses with the help of automation.

The enormous unknowns and vast uncertainties of the retail industry are now well-lit with a bright torch in dark stores at their epicenter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2022/11/6/dark-stores-the-future-of-retail-in-the-post-pandemic-world The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos