Google is making all the right moves with the Pixel Tablet





Google’s tablet ambitions are no secret. The recently teased Pixel Tablet is just the latest in Google’s long attempt to crack the elusive smart slate market. But instead of taking the same boilerplate approach to tablets, Google seems to be building something completely different.

Google has a unique proposition by positioning the Pixel tablet as a capable tablet that doubles as the heart of your smart home. This is why I believe Google has the best chance of making tablets a mainstream success.

Tablets are a luxury and smart home integration makes them even more convenient

Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

I have tried many tablets over the years. I loved the Nexus 7’s small profile, but the bite-sized tablet rarely left my desk. I use it from time to time to check my RSS feed and catch up on social media. Occasionally I used it to stream video content, but most of the time it was left to run out of battery. When it finally came time to put it aside, I struggled to find a use case that justified getting another tablet.

Years later, my iPad Air does pretty much the same. I use it as a second display for glancing at my task list or perusing an RSS feed. If you’re feeling a little adventurous, hit the Magic Keyboard case that’s spending too much money and working at a café. But most of the time it never leaves my house. I am not alone in this.

Polls show that most users rarely take their tablets outdoors.

According to a recent report, only 12% of users take their tablets out of the house. On the Pixel Tablet teaser page, Google repeats the same thing. Unsurprisingly, tablet use is dramatically less than smartphones, and with cellphone displays reaching mini-tablet proportions, it doesn’t make sense for most people to carry two devices. The advent of smart phones is expected to further reduce the use of dedicated tablets.

Additionally, tablets are often a communal accessory, and it is not uncommon to see multiple families sharing a single tablet in the same home. By positioning the Pixel Tablet as a central smart home accessory rather than a personal tablet, Google is clearly targeting a wider audience. Especially at a time when demand for tablets is slowing globally.

Eric Zeman/Android Authority

Deploying a tablet as a smart home hub isn’t exactly a new approach. Amazon has been marketing Fire tablets as pseudo Echo Show devices for some time. It’s a functional approach, but the whole experience can be whatever you want it to be. However, budget tablets rarely deliver a high-quality ambient computing experience.

Tablets as smart home hubs aren’t a new idea, but Pixel tablets seem to do better.

Doubling the tablet as a central smart hub device gives the Pixel Tablet a dual purpose of its own. A lot of it depends on Google’s implementation. Unlike Lenovo and Amazon, Google clearly builds his Pixel Tablet as a top-notch smart display, which could be a key differentiator.

For one, the speakers and charging dock greatly improve audio capabilities. While most tablets sit in a corner or on a table, the Pixel Tablet in the dock uses a high-quality display to show images from your Google Photos library while charging. And that’s just the beginning. The combination of strong internals and a full-fledged operating system should leave room for many more interesting experiences.

Powerful internals combined with a full-fledged operating system enable a high-end ambient computing experience.

If you’re anything like me, your tablet is probably sitting on your coffee table or bookshelf. Giving the Pixel Tablet a fixed home base and giving it more purpose around the house solves both of these problems.

Form factor is everything

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Interestingly, I often wanted to pick up the Google Nest Hub by my desk. Instant reachability, a home-control-centric display, and a decent set of speakers make it much more useful than a tablet. Add web browser and basic app support, and the Nest Hub covers most use cases that require a tablet. Apparently someone at Google had the same idea.

The Pixel Tablet’s dock-based form factor facilitates reachability and intermittent access.

The Pixel Tablet and its docking base are specifically built for reachability and intermittent access. Pick it up and put it back on the dock when you need to adjust your smart light. Take it off the speaker and put it back on the charger whenever you want to chill out with Netflix.

Additionally, although I love my Google Nest Hub, I found it hard to justify having multiple units around my connected home. Smart home learning on Pixel Tablets makes selling easier right away. Being able to carry it with me in different living spaces makes it much more useful as a smart hub, and I’m sure many others will be happy to pay a premium.

A modular approach is great when you want to organize and solve two problems in one device.

I don’t know about you, but I do know which is used more between Nest Hubs and tablets to reduce clutter in your living space. Combining the two gives you the perfect modular approach.

Address a medium gap in the market

Eric Zeman/Android Authority

Google’s approach of solving two problems with one solution has distinct advantages. The global tablet market sits on both ends of the spectrum. Apple’s iPad portfolio is clearly aimed at a more premium audience. However, the biggest sales tend to be in the lowest budget tablet segment. There’s a midrange-sized hole in the market that Samsung tried to fill without offering any real purpose, and the Pixel tablet could be just as shoo-in as his Pixel 7.

The Pixel Tablet easily bridges the gap between Samsung’s premium tablets and a wide range of budget options.

The Pixel Tablet could give buyers an incentive to splurge beyond their budget tablet. It doesn’t pretend to be a high-end pro machine, nor does it need to. Pro tablets are just high-end Netflix machines without the glamorous pro app ecosystem that the Android tablet ecosystem has struggled with. The only reason Samsung’s high-end Galaxy Tab stands out is in Samsung’s software he ecosystem. Instead, the Pixel Tablet is all about giving viewers what they want. By focusing on mundane, everyday use cases, you can try to be different in important ways.

Looking at the wider Pixel series, it’s clear the day Google is willing to play between the mid-range and premium price segments.If Google can replicate the same pricing strategy with the Pixel Tablet, it could have a winner.

Despite its dual-purpose design, the Pixel Tablet needs to nail the price to have any chance of succeeding.

Google’s hardware strategy shows it’s content to stay in the sub-flagship tablet space. By using the same Tensor G2 processor found in Pixel 7 smartphones, you can take advantage of economies of scale and use the same smart machine learning that smartphones excel at. Likewise, the sizable bezels, polycarbonate build, and lack of multiple cameras all point to a device built to hit a certain price point. It’s the correct approach that might work.

Timing works fine. Previous tablet efforts have been plagued by the lack of software developed from the ground up for large screens. Google needs the Pixel Tablet to be his top-notch Android-based tablet. The Pixel Tablet already claims to be the best way to experience Android on the big screen. With Android 12L’s tablet-focused optimizations, we hope it has the software it needs to back up that claim.

The Pixel Tablet is Google’s best (and last) chance to make its mark in the tablet space.

Based on what we know so far about the Pixel Tablet, it looks like Google’s product team has finally gotten the memo. Bridging brand awareness and secondary use cases from the Nest ecosystem to Google Pixel tablets makes affordable products even more compelling.

The brand name recognition of the Nest ecosystem could give Pixel tablets a much-needed shot.

With a clear, collaborative direction and an even clearer focus on everyday usability, the Pixel Tablet is the right choice for success, especially for someone like me who is skeptical about the need for a dedicated tablet. It looks like it has all the elements.

As a bigger and hopefully better Nest Hub, it can be the centerpiece of my smart home ecosystem. No more rummaging through bookshelves for your tablet when you need it, no more hoping it’s charged. On paper, the Pixel Tablet does all the right things for me as a casual user. I think it will be a good fit for many other users as well.

