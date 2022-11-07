Get Bose Bluetooth Sunny For Less Than $150 And Google Mesh WiFi System For $133 At Walmart





If your family has been spending those cool, early nights indoors looking for entertainment, click these deals and finish scrolling. Presenting the perfect gift for. Today’s ridiculously low-priced tech toys are so cool that the lucky recipient may not even know Bluetooth sunglasses exist. If that’s news to you, you’ll be even more shocked by the price tag, which is under $150 but won’t last long. Shop this brand’s Days deals every day through the end of November. Your dad may be thrilled with his gift for change.

1. Buy a fully charged LG Smart TV for less than $150

LG32

32 inch Class HD Smart LED TV

$142 $158 Save $16.00

$142 $158 at Walmart

LG is famous for its excellent image quality. This LED smart TV delivers sharpness and bold colors in every pixel. Plus, it comes preloaded with your favorite apps like Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, Sling, and more, so lucky recipients can just plug in and start streaming. It is well-received by buyers, saying “pictures are beautiful” and “sound quality is good.” At 32 inches, it’s the ideal size for a bedroom or small study, so you can think of it as your personal theater. Now at this price under $150, feel free to order one for yourself.

2. Wow in the “Awesome” Bluetooth Shade

Bose Frames Tempo Bluetooth Sport Sunglasses

Bose Frames Tempo Bluetooth Sport Sunglasses

$149 $249 $100.00 savings

$149 $249 at Walmart

Yes, Bluetooth sunglasses exist. As if that wasn’t cool enough, these sporty wraparound Bose shades are currently only $149 and are built to impress without compromising on shades and all the features you want in a headphone. The reflective lenses are polarized to protect your eyes and come with a rugged carrying case to prevent accidental crushing. Listening quality from the discreet little speaker is also top-notch, with high-quality audio that gives him 8.5 hours on a charge. No earphones or cables needed. As one of her happy shoppers said, “No more wires or wireless to drop her earbuds. This is true freedom.”

3. Easy Listening $35 Earphones

Soundwave A1 Active Noise Canceling True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones

Soundwave A1 Active Noise Canceling True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones

$34 $80 discount $46

$34 $80 at Walmart

Background noise while listening to your favorite shows or podcasts can be deadly. The gift of not being disturbed is something even the pickiest of people can appreciate. By all accounts, these affordable Bluetooth in-ear headphones do everything you need for a surprisingly low price. With 5 hours of playtime on a charge and quick recharge inside the case, it’s less likely to get lost, and intuitive controls make it easy to answer calls and change tracks. “Great sound, even better than some very high-end stuff,” says one shopper. Others called them “awesome”. I’m sure the person you gave them to would think the same.

4. Facilitate your browsing in the most convenient way

Google whole house mesh Wi-Fi system

Google whole house mesh Wi-Fi system

$133 $150 discount $17

$133 $150 at Walmart

Almost every home has a dead zone. This is where calls drop and emails don’t arrive. This Google system boosts your WiFi signal and drowns it out, making everything faster. What a gift to never see the word “buffering” again! It’s as easy as setting up the Google Home app (and helps secure your network), and at this price, it’s cheaper than hiring an electrician. This bundle includes 3 of his WiFi points that fully cover up to 4,500 square feet. “Buy it!” raves one reviewer. “I’m paying for 400 mbps and I get the same speed everywhere in my house. I literally get that speed in my mailbox. Best $200 I’ve spent at home.” , currently only $133.

5. Captivate gamers with a ‘surprisingly lightweight’ headset

Logitech G435 Lightspeed and Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset

G435 Lightspeed and Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset

$50 $79 discount $29

$50 $79 at Walmart

“Incredibly lightweight” and with a charge that lasts for days, this sleek little headset is specifically designed to fit smaller players. The 18-hour battery life means fewer breaks to recharge, and the built-in mic ensures clearer chats and less background noise. Whether you’re playing on your Playstation, computer or phone screen, you’ll feel completely immersed and comfortable. For $50 you can bundle them together with your total game wins.

