Google launches FloodHub, a platform for forecasting floods: all the details are inside





American technology giant Google has launched FloodHub, a platform that displays flood forecasts. The platform shows areas and times when flooding is likely to occur, letting people know about natural disasters and what authorities can effectively help.

The tech giant expands its AI flood forecasting service to 18 counties in Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia. Recall, these AI-backed flood forecasting services were first introduced in India in 2018.

Google launched a flood forecasting service in 2018 to protect people from disasters and natural disasters.

In a blog post, Google said it also used AI to predict floods, another extreme weather pattern exacerbated by climate change. We have already helped communities to predict when floods will occur in 2021 and how deep they will be. Through Google Search and Maps, he has sent 115 million flood warning notifications to 23 million people, saving countless lives. ”

Today, South America (Brazil and Colombia), Sub-Saharan Africa (Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Guinea, Malawi, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Angola, South Sudan, Namibia, Liberia, South Africa), and South Asia (Sri Lanka),” Google adds.

Google says it used an AI technique called transfer learning to help it work in areas with less available data. We also announced the global launch of Google FloodHub, a new platform that shows when and where flooding is likely to occur. We also plan to bring this information to Google Search and Google Maps in the future to help more people reach it safely in flood conditions,” Google said in a blog post.

