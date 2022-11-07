Australian sweetheart shows off Google Pixel at 72andSunny





In this latest Google Pixel 7 spot by Google Australia and 72andSunny, alongside PHD Australia and EssenceMediacom, iconic Australian Sharon Strzelecki reveals who’s the unlikely hero of her day with her netball team.

Following the recent launch of Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Google Pixel Buds Pro and Google Pixel Watch (the first smartwatch built internally and externally by Google), Australians say Google’s Pixel product ecosystem has grown even stronger. The goal was to tell more helpful. To showcase just how useful these devices (collectively called The Google Pixel Collection) can be, Magda Szubanski reprises her role as beloved Australian character Sharon Strzelecki, revealing the Pixel’s most innovative We’ll demonstrate some of the cool features in action.

Directed by award-winning comedy director Al Morrow of Rabbit, the film features the remarkably tech-savvy Sharon and her netball team ordering on behalf of the group in fluent Japanese and performing netball drills. Effortlessly set reminders and use the Magic Eraser feature to erase rival players from your team photo. Take Rochelle off!

72andSunny ANZ creative lead Genevieve Hoey says Sharon Strzelecki is Australia’s most beloved person. Seeing her effortlessly using these sleek Google Pixel products of hers on a daily basis proves we can do that too. In real life, Madga has an incredible passion for technology. You can see that enthusiasm in Sharon and every beat she serves at this place. cleverly checked. Working with both Maduga and Sharon has been an honor and a longtime dream come true.

Julia Davis, Head of Device and Services Marketing at Google AUNZ, says Sharon is the perfect partner to show how the new Pixel 7 smartphones, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds can help all Australians. . It was an honor to work with Magda on this script, along with the amazing creative leadership and collaboration of her partner at 72andSunny.

The film will air on TV, BVOD and online video and will be supported by Google Pixel 7’s extensive integrated marketing campaign across OOH, radio, online and social.

The campaign follows other initiatives from this year’s 72andSunny and Google partnership on Pixel, Search and AFL.

