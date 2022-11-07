Master google-research/google-research google-research/slot_attention on GitHub





This is the reference implementation of “Object-Centered Learning with Slotted Attention” by Francesco Locatello, Dirk Weissenborn, Thomas Unterthiner, Aravindh Mahendran, Georg Heigold, Jakob Uszkoreit, and Alexey Dosovitskiy (https://arxiv.org/abs/2006.15055). and Thomas Kipp.

Contact: [email protected]

Please cite the paper if you use this code:

@article{locatello2020object, title={Object-centered learning with slot attention}, author={Locatello, Francesco and Weissenborn, Dirk and Untertiner, Thomas and Mahendran, Aravind and Highgold, Georg and Uskoreit, Jakob and Dosovitzky, Alexei and Kipf, Thomas}, journal={arXiv preprint arXiv:2006.15055}, year={2020} } requirements

Make sure you have a GPU compatible version of TensorFlow (>= 2.2.0) installed and install TensorFlow datasets (pip install tensorflow-datasets) to load the CLEVR dataset. Finally, make sure you have the absl-py package installed: pip install absl-py. Alternatively, you can run pip3 install -r requirements.txt (see run.sh).

The code was tested on a single GPU with 16 GB of memory. Consider a smaller batch size to train the model on a GPU with less memory.

Note: The first time you run the code (training or evaluating), it downloads the full CLEVR dataset (17.7GB).

set prediction

To train the configured predictive model, navigate to the parent directory (google-research) and run:

python -m slot_attention.set_prediction.train

Model checkpoints are stored in /tmp/set_prediction/ (unless otherwise specified). To evaluate the trained model, run:

python -m slot_attention.set_prediction.eval object detection

To train an object detection model, go to the parent directory (google-research) and run:

python -m slot_attention.object_discovery.train

Model checkpoints are stored in /tmp/object_discovery/ (unless otherwise specified). To evaluate the trained model, open object_discovery/eval.ipynb in Jupyter Notebook or Colab. This notebook contains code to load a model from a checkpoint and visualize slot reconstructions on the CLEVR dataset.

Note: Unlike the paper, for simplicity, we train and evaluate the model on the original CLEVR dataset (not the version from https://github.com/deepmind/multi_object_datasets). Since the original CLEVR dataset does not contain mask annotations, we do not compute segmentation metrics (ARI scores). Note also that the dataset statistics are different between the two datasets (object position/size, number of objects per image, etc.). Therefore the results cannot be directly compared.

Pre-trained model checkpoints

Provides checkpoints for pretrained models on the CLEVR dataset. Checkpoints are available in Google Cloud Storage.

To use these checkpoints, use the Google Cloud Storage web interface or gsutil to download all files to a local checkpoint directory such as /tmp/object_discovery/.

gsutil cp gs://gresearch/slot-attention/object-discovery/* /tmp/object_discovery/

We also provide a zipped version of Checkpoint for easy download via the Google Cloud Storage web interface: gs://gresearch/slot-attention

You can then evaluate these checkpoints using the evaluation script/notebook above.

Disclaimer

This is not an official Google product.

