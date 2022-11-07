Gurman: Apple working on revamped Siri experience that doesn’t require ‘Hey Siri’ trigger phrase





According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is currently working on updating the Siri experience away from the trigger phrase “Hey Siri” required to summon a digital voice assistant hands-free.

In its latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple is working on ways to allow Siri to understand phrases and commands by simply saying “Siri” without using the “Hey Siri” trigger phrase. increase. Gurman said the change will be rolled out next year or he said in 2024.

The company is working to remove “Hey” from trigger phrases so that users can simply say “Siri” along with the command. While this may seem like a small change, there are technical challenges involved in making the switch. A fair amount of AI training and underlying engineering work.

Complexities include Siri being able to understand the singular phrase “Siri” in multiple different accents and dialects. “Hey Siri” He has two words and the system is more likely to receive the signal properly.

Gurman reports today that Apple is working to further integrate Siri into third-party services and apps to provide users with more context and assistance.

