Google has removed the Google Duo icon again





My wife messaged me on Friday asking for the name of the app she uses to call me every day because she couldn’t find it. The app I had was Google Duo. This was her August she was taken down by Google, but people (like my wife) were still trying to find it, so it was revived in icon form a few weeks later.

As it turns out, an update sent out this weekend once again removed the Google Duo icon from the app drawer (and apparently from some home screens).

For me, Meet has replaced the Duo icon I put back on my home screen at the end of August. I’m running a Pixel 7, not sure if that matters. My phone seemed to automatically switch back to Meet, but hers did a funny thing to her dismay. She said she was wondering what suddenly left her one of her home screens with no space, and this change must have been the cause, she said.

So it looks like Google is trying this again. I hope you and your friends and family (and my wife) will be reminded that Duo is gone and Meet will take its place.

The weird thing about removing Duo and then putting it back just to remove it again is that Google seems to have removed it without any other warning. Remember when Duo was first retired, the app was filled with Meet rebranding warnings? This time just – BOOM! gone.

Long time no see, dear friend Duo.

