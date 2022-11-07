In pursuit of growth, BeliGas has become Edar.com, aiming to become Malaysia’s D2C grocery chain.





The opposite means stagnation and slow death, so companies need to learn to innovate constantly. Importantly, however, innovation should not be the work of one person, said entrepreneur Suthan Mookaiah, founder of the social enterprise GASSTN Sdn Bhd (distributed in September).

Suthan explained that the rebranding was done to move beyond being just a provider of cooking gas. With our newly expanded product and service line and future growth strategy of becoming Malaysia’s D2C (Direct To Consumer) grocery chain, we decided it was a necessary move. , has also established itself as a B2B distributor of bulk FMCG supplies and groceries.

People in Silicon Valley often say that the best companies were founded in the hardest of times. If that’s true for startups outside of Silicon Valley, Susan, an adjunct associate professor at Taylor’s University in Selangor, would choose a better time to launch in the darkest hour of the pandemic, July 2020. couldn’t have done it.

Conversely, it was also the hardest time for him to leave. He sat comfortably as country manager for his three countries in an international telecommunications value-added services company.

However, seeing the pain and depression around him since the initial lockdown, especially from blue-collar workers who have not been able to benefit from the online shifts that knowledge workers can, Susan ranks B40 (bottom 40%) in Malaysia. driven by a desire to help

He noted the daily use of LPG cylinders for cooking, a basic and critical necessity in every household in Malaysia, signifying frequent demand.

As consumers are already accustomed to ordering products from their mobile phones, BeliGas has become a convenient and inexpensive way for consumers to order cooking gas online as well as provide a better customer experience. was launched.

His desire to help blue-collar workers wasn’t limited to B40. He also turned to ex-convicts and gave them a second chance.

The company’s journey and greater purpose beyond profit caught the attention of the judges of the inaugural Top In Tech Innovation Awards 2021. The lead judge is Mr. Ganesh Kumar Bangar, Commerce Executive and his Chairman. .

The win was unexpected and very rewarding in many ways.Susan says it has taken his business to the next level and has attracted investors during the ECF round, who are now partners in the business. He added that it helped him become famous among major companies.

But most of all, it boosts the morale of our staff and provides a stamp of approval for the innovations we are constantly working to bring real change to people and the planet.

Edar.com has come a long way since winning in January 2022. It’s been a tough time for everyone in the industry, especially this year, but it’s been a VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity) year, Susan said.

Among the highlights he whips up:

After the 15th general election, we will soon have the first grocery stores in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang, so we need a lot of jobs. The game plan is to seamlessly connect the online and offline worlds in a circular economy model.

[Ed Note: Suthan has just announced he is also running for a parliament seat in his hometown constituency of Bangi, Selangor.]

Edar.com serves as EDARgas, which provides affordable bulk LPG cooking gas, EDARborong, which provides FMCG and grocery supplies, and a sustainable service that allows consumers to sell their used cooking gas. A single B2B wholesale platform with EDARsemula’s services.

By recycling, he said, you’re transferring the value of what’s recyclable to subsidize or discount the goods you buy.

The goal is to allow customers to order groceries online, with delivery service as fast as two hours. This is the first time in Malaysia and even in the world to focus on multiple impacts through one service his point, he added Suthan.

