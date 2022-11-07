LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES UNVEILS FIRST EDGE COMPUTING SOLUTIONS FOR ASIA PACIFIC





Businesses can dramatically reduce latency and maximize security and performance with the Lumen Edge Bare Metal service

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Lumen Technologies (“Lumen”), a leading global provider of high-speed edge computing platforms and solutions, has launched Edge Bare Metal services for the Asia Pacific (“APAC”) market. have started. The move marks the company’s continued investment in regional edge infrastructure and a suite of services to support enterprise innovation and the data-intensive applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Lumen Edge Bare Metal offers dedicated metered server hardware hosted in distributed locations connected to the Lumen global fiber network. It not only provides outstanding application performance by running on edge nodes designed for sub-5 ms latency over Lumen fiber networks, but also keeps data isolated and protected. Provides enhanced security and connectivity by design. By running applications and workloads on a unified platform, customers can focus on application development instead of time-consuming infrastructure deployment.

The service leverages edge locations in Japan and Singapore and Lumen’s highly connected network in APAC.

“We are excited to bring our edge computing solutions to the burgeoning APAC market, where there is a lot of cutting edge technology. There is a strong presence of enterprise customers, with customers in APAC spanning major industries such as retail, manufacturing and financial services so they can deploy applications and workloads that require ultra-low latency at the edge. Our Lumen service provides efficient and reliable operations to sustain this momentum.

The first APAC rollouts of the Lumen Edge Bare Metal service were in Singapore and Japan, for global blockchain non-profit organizations. Global blockchain nonprofits use Lumen’s services to provide high-speed edge computing infrastructure for node operations and developers on their networks, a global community of blockchain validators, and application programming interface providers and We can support developers.

Other existing solutions within the region’s portfolio include Lumen Edge Private Cloud, which provides pre-built infrastructure for high-performance private cloud computing connected to the Lumen global fiber network. The Lumen network is one of the world’s largest and most deeply connected networks, spanning 643,000 global route kilometers of fiber, including submarine cable networks.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With nearly 400,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in over 60 countries, we provide the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data, enabling businesses, governments and communities to deliver great experiences.

